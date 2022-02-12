Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

12th Feb, 2022. 06:04 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza are set to star in their own Biopic

Web Desk BOL News

12th Feb, 2022. 06:04 pm
Shoaib Malik

Shoaib Malik and Sania will be getting their own biopic

Following in the footsteps of Sania Mirza, it appears that Shoaib Malik and Sania will be getting their own biopic.

The Indian tennis player spilled details of the couple’s biopic in an interview with the well-known page. The ace tennis player claimed that the pair has been approached for a biopic while discussing how biopics are booming in the film industry.

“We are in touch with a few people. Due to Covid, all processes are a little slow but it is definitely in process.”

The athletic duo is putting forth a lot of effort in the entertainment industry. They recently unveiled ‘The Mirza-Malik Show,’ their own celebrity discussion show. Urduflix, a Pakistani OTT provider, will launch the show. Their discussion show will feature a slew of Indian and Pakistani pop culture icons.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar)

“I can’t speak for Shoaib but I don’t think I can be an actor. I’m shy in front of the camera. I think it takes a lot of courage so I don’t think I’ll have any scope in the acting world. We always say never say never, though.”

“Ab kuch toh karna parega. (We have to do something now). Our chat show will go into shooting soon. Even with the perfume launch, we had a lot of fun with the experiment. Shoaib and I like doing different things so yes, maybe.”

Read More

15 hours ago
Kim Kardashian Is Keeping Her'Chin Up' After Kanye West Appears to Drop Diss Track During Divorce Drama

Getting above it! While working out, Kim Kardashian alluded to her estranged...
15 hours ago
Brie Larson confesses that playing Captain Marvel stretched her 'beyond what was feasible.'

Brie Larson, the Captain Marvel actor, recently sat down for a discussion...
15 hours ago
WATCH VIDEO: MOST VIral Video of Aamir Liaquat with his wife Dania Shah

The PTI MNA and host Aamir Liaquat tied the knot for the...
16 hours ago
The Queen is concerned that if she stops working, she would 'drop.'

Queen Elizabeth is apparently afraid that if she agrees to take a...
16 hours ago
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are 'living high' in California, reports

Royal insiders have now revealed additional details about Prince Harry and Meghan...
16 hours ago
Camilla has been 'paralysed' by heartbreaking terror in the run-up to her wedding to Charles

The Duchess of Cornwall, like many brides, was nervous in the run-up...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Barwaan Khiladi
10 mins ago
Mahira Khan’s ‘Barwaan Khiladi’ trailer is out now!

The trailer for Mahira Khan's first feature, Barwaan Khiladi, has been released,...
Nagaland State Lottery Result
13 mins ago
Nagaland State Lottery Result list 12 February 2022, Result 1pm 6pm 8pm

Nagaland State Lottery Result announced today, Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result 12 02...
17 mins ago
State minister terms robust auto sales as ‘sign of economic stability’

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Saturday said...
Galaxy S22
25 mins ago
The new camera functions of the Galaxy S22 series are compatible with Instagram, Snap, and TikTok

The Samsung Galaxy S22 series has improved cameras, but the improvements don't...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600