Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza are set to star in their own Biopic

Shoaib Malik and Sania will be getting their own biopic

Following in the footsteps of Sania Mirza, it appears that Shoaib Malik and Sania will be getting their own biopic.

The Indian tennis player spilled details of the couple’s biopic in an interview with the well-known page. The ace tennis player claimed that the pair has been approached for a biopic while discussing how biopics are booming in the film industry.

“We are in touch with a few people. Due to Covid, all processes are a little slow but it is definitely in process.”

The athletic duo is putting forth a lot of effort in the entertainment industry. They recently unveiled ‘The Mirza-Malik Show,’ their own celebrity discussion show. Urduflix, a Pakistani OTT provider, will launch the show. Their discussion show will feature a slew of Indian and Pakistani pop culture icons.

“I can’t speak for Shoaib but I don’t think I can be an actor. I’m shy in front of the camera. I think it takes a lot of courage so I don’t think I’ll have any scope in the acting world. We always say never say never, though.”

“Ab kuch toh karna parega. (We have to do something now). Our chat show will go into shooting soon. Even with the perfume launch, we had a lot of fun with the experiment. Shoaib and I like doing different things so yes, maybe.”