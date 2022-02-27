Shruti Haasan tests positive for Covid-19, says she’s ‘on the mend’

Actress Shruti Haasan revealed to her fans on Sunday that she has been diagnosed with Covid-19. Shruti shared a note on Instagram, stating, “Hi everyone! A quick not so fun update. Despite all safety measures I have tested positive for Covid. I’m on the mend and can’t wait to be back very soon! Thank you and see you soon lovelies (black heart emoji).”

Shruti Haasan shared the note but didn’t add a caption. Reacting to her post, Poorna Jagannathan wrote, “Sorry sweets.” Film director Siddharth Malhotra said, “Loads of love and take care Shruti you will be back and healthier soon.”