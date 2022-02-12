Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

12th Feb, 2022. 07:23 pm
Siddhant Chaturvedi feels overwhelmed with response to Gehraiyaan

Siddhant Chaturvedi

Gehraiyaan

Siddhant Chaturvedi has every cause to be overjoyed right now. After all, his most recent film, Gehraiyaan, debuted to acclaim from both audiences and reviewers.

Siddhant has also received a lot of positive feedback for his acting in the film. Needless to say, the young actor is overjoyed by the outpouring of support following the release of Gehraiyaan.

Sharing his excitement he said, “Hearing and reading such great reviews towards Gehraiyaan, I am feeling really super blessed and on cloud 9, to be honest. Best thing about the response is that nobody saw it coming”. Furthermore, Siddhant also added, “This is an extremely special film for me, that gave me a chance to live this messy but beautiful life of Zain. Building Zain was an experience in itself. It has truly been a journey of knowing and understanding him and getting into his skin, and will always remain a part of me”.

