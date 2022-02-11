Siddhant Chaturvedi remembers his terrible first audition, ‘Kaafi gaali padi’

Siddhant Chaturvedi discussed his struggles and revealed that his first audition was a disaster. He said he had no knowledge of camera location or how things operated.

Siddhant Chaturvedi revealed in an interview that one of his theatrical buddies was going to audition for advertising, so he decided to accompany him and give it a shot. He, on the other hand, blew it.

“Pehla audition bohot bura hua. Camera mein dekhne bhi nahi aata tha mujhe, kaise kya karna hai aur kaafi gaali padi. Uske baad maine thaan li ki kuch karke rahunga. Phir main roz Aram Nagar-Versova circuit mein ghoomne laga (My first audition was terrible. I didn’t even know how to look at the camera or do anything else. I was criticised a lot. After that, I was determined to succeed, so I started doing the rounds of the Aram Nagar-Versova circuit),” he told Mashable India.

Siddhant’s acting career began with web series like Life Sahi Hai and Inside Edge. In 2019, he made his Bollywood debut with Gully Boy, a film starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. Despite the fact that he only had a minor role in the film, he became an instant phenomenon after its release.