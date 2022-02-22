Sidharth Malhotra pens a heartfelt note in the memory of his dog

On Tuesday, actor Sidharth Malhotra resorted to social media to write a statement for his recently deceased dog Oscar. Sidharth wrote about their connection by sharing various photos of Oscar taken throughout the years.

Sidharth wrote, “Writing this with a heavy heart and moist eyes, My Oscar is no longer in this world. He’s left a massive void in my heart, being my family here in Mumbai for 11 plus years.”

The actor added that he missed his canine companion and his energy around himself. “I miss his energy around me, he taught me how to care and be compassionate, taught me that emotional energy is all that matters in this world whichever form of being it comes from. He was my companion through thick and thin, always greeted me with the same enthusiasm regardless of my day or his health. My mornings are incomplete without him, coming back home and opening the door will no longer be the same. Despite Knowing that our life span is longer than theirs it still pains to experience it.”

The actor concluded his post saying he was grateful that Oscar ‘chose’ him. “Such innocent eyes and pure energy is irreplaceable, I am eternally grateful that he chose me in this world and taught me so much. Love you my Oscar,” wrote Sidharth.