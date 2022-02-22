Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

22nd Feb, 2022. 06:43 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Sidharth Malhotra pens a heartfelt note in the memory of his dog

Web Desk BOL News

22nd Feb, 2022. 06:43 pm
Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra’s pet dog died

On Tuesday, actor Sidharth Malhotra resorted to social media to write a statement for his recently deceased dog Oscar. Sidharth wrote about their connection by sharing various photos of Oscar taken throughout the years.

Sidharth wrote, “Writing this with a heavy heart and moist eyes, My Oscar is no longer in this world. He’s left a massive void in my heart, being my family here in Mumbai for 11 plus years.”

The actor added that he missed his canine companion and his energy around himself. “I miss his energy around me, he taught me how to care and be compassionate, taught me that emotional energy is all that matters in this world whichever form of being it comes from. He was my companion through thick and thin, always greeted me with the same enthusiasm regardless of my day or his health. My mornings are incomplete without him, coming back home and opening the door will no longer be the same. Despite Knowing that our life span is longer than theirs it still pains to experience it.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@sidmalhotra)

The actor concluded his post saying he was grateful that Oscar ‘chose’ him. “Such innocent eyes and pure energy is irreplaceable, I am eternally grateful that he chose me in this world and taught me so much. Love you my Oscar,” wrote Sidharth.

Read More

2 hours ago
Madonna's latest video showcases her children's abilities

Madonna, the singing sensation, offered her followers a glimpse of her children's...
2 hours ago
Lamar Odom, Khloe Kardashian's ex-husband, has sent her a surprise greeting

According to The Daily Mail, Khloe Kardashian's ex-husband Lamar Odom sent her...
3 hours ago
Leftover Noodles Legs Amputated: AFTER EATING LEFTOVER NOODLES, A TEENAGER'S LEGS AND FINGERS WERE AMPUTATED

A 19-year-old student had to have both of his legs and all...
3 hours ago
Kim Kardashian is 'connecting' with the Kar-Jenner sisters in the midst of Kanye West controversy

Kim Kardashian is finding peace in her sisters in the midst of...
3 hours ago
The isolation of Queen Elizabeth will end on this date

British Queen Elizabeth II’s coronavirus isolation will end on Thursday, February 24,...
3 hours ago
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's special night out with Eugenie ended in disaster

In 2016, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry went on a Halloween night...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

SNGPL
2 mins ago
SNGPL official assures Aptma of maximum gas supply on priority

LAHORE: Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd (SNGPL) Managing Director Syed Ali Javaid...
Pakistan
7 mins ago
Pakistan stocks turn red over global economic uncertainties

KARACHI: The Pakistan bourse on Tuesday remained in red territory over foreign...
Shehnaaz Gill
13 mins ago
Shehnaaz Gill shares hilarious chat with fans on Twitter

Shehnaaz Gill held a Twitter Q&A with her fans on Twitter. One...
Unisame
13 mins ago
Unisame urges for khashkhash, gurr exports policy formation

KARACHI: The Union of Small and Medium Enterprises (Unisame) has stressed for...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600