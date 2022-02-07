Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 12:30 am
Sidharth Malhotra shares his workout video from the set of ‘Yodha’

Sidharth Malhotra shares his workout video from the set of ‘Yodha’

Bollywood heart robbed actor Sidharth Malhotra, has set some huge fitness goals after sharing his current exercise video on the sets of his upcoming action-thriller film, Yodha.

The Ek Villain actor, who frequently shared photos and videos from the sets of his upcoming movies, recently shared a video of himself in which he can be seen showing his extraordinary flexibility and body strength during an outdoor workout session.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@sidmalhotra)

“No gym, No time, No excuses, All I need is a tree #SidFit #Yodha #Shoot #Outdoor #Bhopal #NatureLover,” Sidharth captioned his post.

In the video, the Marjaavaan actor can be seen using gymnastic rings linked to a tree limb and completing an effortless muscle-up followed by a full 360-degree turn. He was dressed in a grey hoodie, white jeans, and black sneakers.

For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com

