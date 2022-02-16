Simone Biles of the United States gets engaged on Valentine’s Day

Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles said it was “the simplest yes” when fellow elite athlete Jonathan Owens proposed on Valentine’s Day, according to The Associated Press.

“I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you; you’re all I’ve ever wanted and more!” “FIANCE, let’s get married,” the ecstatic gymnast wrote on Instagram.

Biles, 24, and Owens, 26, of the Houston Texans, have been dating for nearly two years.

Owens took a knee in a series of images released on Twitter and Instagram by the most decorated gymnast of all time. They were at a gazebo, and Biles was decked out in a black little dress and heels. Owens smiled as he placed a large rock on her ring finger.

More engagement images showed the two kissing during dinner and a close-up of the two holding hands, showcasing Biles’ oval-shaped diamond ring.

“Ready for forever with you,” Owens replied in her Instagram comments, a heart symbol in place. – Associated Press