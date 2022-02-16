Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

16th Feb, 2022. 04:16 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Simone Biles of the United States gets engaged on Valentine’s Day

Web Desk BOL News

16th Feb, 2022. 04:16 pm
Simone Biles

Simone Biles of the United States gets engaged on Valentine’s Day

Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles said it was “the simplest yes” when fellow elite athlete Jonathan Owens proposed on Valentine’s Day, according to The Associated Press.

“I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you; you’re all I’ve ever wanted and more!” “FIANCE, let’s get married,” the ecstatic gymnast wrote on Instagram.

Biles, 24, and Owens, 26, of the Houston Texans, have been dating for nearly two years.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Simone Biles (@simonebiles)

Owens took a knee in a series of images released on Twitter and Instagram by the most decorated gymnast of all time. They were at a gazebo, and Biles was decked out in a black little dress and heels. Owens smiled as he placed a large rock on her ring finger.

More engagement images showed the two kissing during dinner and a close-up of the two holding hands, showcasing Biles’ oval-shaped diamond ring.

“Ready for forever with you,” Owens replied in her Instagram comments, a heart symbol in place. – Associated Press

 

Read More

12 mins ago
Ahmad Ali Butt takes a dig at Aamir Liaquat after his private video went viral

Pakistani actor, comedian and TV host Ahmad Ali Butt takes a dig...
19 mins ago
Lamar Odom, Khloe Kardashian's ex-husband, promises to 'try damndest' to win her back

Kim Kardashian isn't the only Kardashian whose ex is attempting to win...
22 mins ago
Prince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre resolved their assault case for THIS MASSIVE AMOUNT

According to reports, Prince Andrew and his accuser Virginia Giuffre settled their...
49 mins ago
Metronomy see a 'Small World' emerge from pandemic

PARIS - As the title of his new album suggests, Metronomy's Joe...
57 mins ago
According to Bethenny Frankel, Kanye West is clearly going through something that defies logic

Kanye West is advised to tread carefully if he wants the court...
58 mins ago
Hiba Bukhari shares she added a clause to her Nikkahnama that Arez can't marry again

Actors Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed undoubtedly make a beautiful pair after...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

1 min ago
ATC approves three-day physical remand of Mohsin Baig

ISLAMABAD: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) of Islamabad has approved the three-day physical...
Kuwait overturns law
2 mins ago
Kuwait overturns law criminalising ‘imitation of opposite sex’

KUWAIT CITY - Kuwait's constitutional court Wednesday overturned a law that criminalises...
Disney World
4 mins ago
Visitors who have been vaccinated will be able to avoid wearing masks inside Disney World

The masks will be removed for vaccinated guests to Walt Disney World...
7 mins ago
Silencing young voices biggest injustice in country, says Bilawal

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party Co-Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday said that...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600