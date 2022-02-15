Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

15th Feb, 2022. 07:47 pm
Since meeting Meghan Markle, Prince Harry has undergone cosmetic surgery

Since meeting his now-wife Meghan Markle, Prince Harry was rumoured to have undergone a cosmetic treatment.

According to Dr. Aneka Khaira, a general and cosmetic dentist, the Duke of Sussex’s teeth appear to be whiter than when he smiled ten years ago.

The dentist thought that Prince Harry had a teeth whitening procedure.

“Prince Harry’s teeth are substantially whiter since moving to the United States, suggesting he may have taken some whitening therapy.”

She did, however, add that the Duke is assumed to have preserved his natural teeth rather than opting for veneers, also known as the Hollywood grin makeover.

“Typically, a Hollywood smile makeover includes veneers, which result in a brighter and whiter grin.

“Though it does not appear like Prince Harry has veneers, his teeth appear to have been whitened and more bonding may have been applied.

“Looking closely at his teeth pre-USA they appear more yellow and have regions of chipping and attrition.

“Wear often conveys evidence of clenching and/or grinding teeth.

“He might want to undo the evidence of stains, wear, and tear.”

“Prince Harry got orthodontic treatment as a youngster to straighten his teeth.”

“Harry had a diastema, a centre gap between the central incisors, that existed before to orthodontic treatment and remained after braces until adulthood.”

“There is indications that the gap was partially closed later in his adult life, suggesting that Prince Harry may have had some bonding to minimise or close the gap.”

