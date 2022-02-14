Sinead O’ Conner says her final goodbyes to music following the murder of her son Shane.

Sinead O’ Conner, an Irish singer-songwriter, has said that she will not sing again after the murder of her 17-year-old son Shane.

Taking to Twitter, the Nothing Compares 2 U hitmaker put an end to rumours that she will be performing live shortly.

“Simply put, any suggestions that there will be any performances this year, next year, or ever again are false,” she wrote.

“There will never be anything else to sing about again,” she said, adding “DropsMike.”

Her son was discovered dead in January after going missing from a hospital’s suicide unit in Dublin, Ireland.

In a heartbreaking note, the 55-year-old singer announced the death of her son.

“My darling son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the very light of my life, chose to terminate his earthly struggle tonight and is now with God,” she explained.

“May he rest in peace, and may no one follow in his footsteps.” My child. I adore you to the moon and back. “Peace be with you,” O’Connor remarked.

The artist told followers that her son left suicide notes detailing his burial intentions, penned a month before his death.