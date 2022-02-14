Singer Shuja Haider accuses Indian musician for copying ‘Baaghi’ OST

Pakistani singer Shuja Haider has claimed that the Indian song ‘Piya Re Piya’ is a rip-off of his song ‘Baaghi’, the OST for the 2017 Urdu 1 miniseries Baaghi starring Saba Qamar.

The singer took to Instagram and shared the ‘Piya Re Piya’ cover picture and wrote, “Indian Music directors Yasser Desai and Rashid Khan copied my original song “Baghi “and I am not proud of it. Absolutely not!.”

View this post on Instagram

In his lastest interview, Shuja stated that he believes ‘Baaghi’ was plagiarised. “They clearly plagiarised the tune,” he added. “They’ve taken a complete copy of the verse. I’m going to look into how I can take this further because these guys have begun duplicating a lot of [Pakistani content]. They not only imitate melodies, but they also copy lyrics.”

