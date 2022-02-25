Snoop Dogg demands significant progress in the assault case

Snoop Dogg, a singer and composer, has made quite a stir in court by requesting that the entire lawsuit be dismissed due to the ‘implausible and fraudulent’ grounds of the purported charges.

According to Rolling Stone, the rapper’s 17-page dismissal motion was filed this Thursday, stating that his accuser’s allegations and “vague specifics” of the sordid relationships are too “threadbare” to establish a claim under the federal sex trafficking statute.

“Nothing substantially approximating plaintiff’s storey concerning defendant Calvin Broadus ever transpired,” according to an excerpt from the records. He categorically denies ever engaging in any sex act with the complainant, as well as attacking or battering her.”

“She presents no accusations of defendant’s statement that he would enhance her career or any claims of defendant’s remark regarding how defendant may promote her career.” Instead, plaintiff’s only allegation is that [co-defendant Donald] Campbell — not defendant — stated that travelling to the studio where defendant was would be a “career move.”

Snoop Dogg has also stated his conviction that this is a sham and that the “Plaintiff’s case, brought only days before defendant’s Super Bowl Halftime show, was a thinly veiled attempt to blackmail defendant for money to stop plaintiff from publicly asserting her bogus accusations.” However, the inherent flaws in her complaint assure that her gamble will fail.”