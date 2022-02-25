Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

25th Feb, 2022. 05:07 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Snoop Dogg demands significant progress in the assault case

Web Desk BOL News

25th Feb, 2022. 05:07 pm
Snoop Dogg

Snoop Dogg, a singer and composer, has made quite a stir in court by requesting that the entire lawsuit be dismissed due to the ‘implausible and fraudulent’ grounds of the purported charges.

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Snoop Dogg, a singer and composer, has made quite a stir in court by requesting that the entire lawsuit be dismissed due to the ‘implausible and fraudulent’ grounds of the purported charges.

According to Rolling Stone, the rapper’s 17-page dismissal motion was filed this Thursday, stating that his accuser’s allegations and “vague specifics” of the sordid relationships are too “threadbare” to establish a claim under the federal sex trafficking statute.

“Nothing substantially approximating plaintiff’s storey concerning defendant Calvin Broadus ever transpired,” according to an excerpt from the records. He categorically denies ever engaging in any sex act with the complainant, as well as attacking or battering her.”

“She presents no accusations of defendant’s statement that he would enhance her career or any claims of defendant’s remark regarding how defendant may promote her career.” Instead, plaintiff’s only allegation is that [co-defendant Donald] Campbell — not defendant — stated that travelling to the studio where defendant was would be a “career move.”

Snoop Dogg has also stated his conviction that this is a sham and that the “Plaintiff’s case, brought only days before defendant’s Super Bowl Halftime show, was a thinly veiled attempt to blackmail defendant for money to stop plaintiff from publicly asserting her bogus accusations.” However, the inherent flaws in her complaint assure that her gamble will fail.”

Read More

14 mins ago
After their breakup, Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers were sighted together

Shailene Woodley was seen with Aaron Rodgers as the two got together...
19 mins ago
Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Cardi B, and other celebrities have condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine

People all over the world have reacted to the escalating crisis in...
26 mins ago
Alexandra Daddario on her relationship with her fiancé: 'He brings me tranquilly in the midst of all the commotion.'

Alexandra Daddario discussed her relationship with fiancé Andrew Form and how they...
30 mins ago
Kanye West was photographed in Miami with Kim Kardashian doppelganger Chaney Jones

If Kanye West can't have Kim Kardashian by his side, a doppelganger...
33 mins ago
Victoria Beckham will rejoin with 'Spice Girls' for Queen Elizabeth II's Diamond Jubilee?

Victoria Beckham has left fans guessing about a Spice Girls reunion for...
36 mins ago
According to their supporters, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will be nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize next

The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, and his wife, Meghan Markle, will...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

World War
4 mins ago
Twitter trends WWIII

On social media sites, people post heartfelt goodbye notes, videos, and photos...
Prince William
6 mins ago
Prince William describes all of the difficulties that girl-dads face: ‘It’s my worst nightmare.’

Prince William recently wore his emotions on his sleeve and opened out...
Quentin Tarantino
8 mins ago
Quentin Tarantino is in discussions to helm episodes of the ‘Justified’ revival season

According to Variety, acclaimed Hollywood director Quentin Tarantino is in talks to...
Kanye West
12 mins ago
Michael Jackson “told me I could sing,” according to Kanye West

Michael Jackson, who died in 2009, was a big supporter of Kanye...
Adsence Ad 300X600