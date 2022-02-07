Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

07th Feb, 2022. 11:38 pm
Sohna Tu: Muneeb Butt accepts #WhyNotDanceMeriJaan dance challange 

Pepsi recently launched their #WhyNotDanceMeriJaan dance challenge to their new beat “Sohna Tu,” featuring music sensations Taha Malik, Aima Baig, HYDR, Javed Bashir, and Rozeo, and they can’t wait to see how everyone does!

After Usman Mukhtar and Osman Khalid Butt now Muneeb Butt accepted the dance challenge and showed his dance moves to the song ‘Sohna Tu‘ and left the internet stunned.

Read more: Sohna Tu: Usman Mukhtar, Osman Khalid Butt owned #WhyNotDanceMeriJaan dance challenge

The Koi Chand Rakh actor dropped his dance video and wrote, “Danced to #SohnaTu which has become my favourite groove lately! So, who else is going to join me in this challenge?”

Have a look:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Muneeb Butt (@muneeb_butt)

