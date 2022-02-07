Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

07th Feb, 2022. 08:00 pm
Sohna Tu: Usman Mukhtar, Osman Khalid Butt owned #WhyNotDanceMeriJaan dance challenge

Pepsi recently launched their #WhyNotDanceMeriJaan dance challenge to their new beat ‘Sohna Tu,’ which features music sensations Taha Malik, Aima Baig, HYDR, Javed Bashir, and Rozeo, and they can’t wait to see how everyone does!

Accepting the challenge, actors Usman Mukhtar and Osman Khalid Butt have shown their dance moves to the song Sohna Tu and left the internet stunned.

Read more: Pepsi drops new beat ‘Sohna Tu’ Ft. Aima Baig & Taha Malik, watch now

In the video, their mood and energy are simply out of this world, and we are eager to experience it for ourselves.

Check it out!

“Guess who just accepted the #WhyNotDanceMeriJaan Challenge. Time to groove to Taha Malik’s banger #SohnaTu the only way @aclockworkobi and I know – like two fitness instructors from the 80s,” the Anaa actor wrote in the caption.

For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News.

