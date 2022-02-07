Sohna Tu: Usman Mukhtar, Osman Khalid Butt owned #WhyNotDanceMeriJaan dance challenge

Pepsi recently launched their #WhyNotDanceMeriJaan dance challenge to their new beat ‘Sohna Tu,’ which features music sensations Taha Malik, Aima Baig, HYDR, Javed Bashir, and Rozeo, and they can’t wait to see how everyone does!

Accepting the challenge, actors Usman Mukhtar and Osman Khalid Butt have shown their dance moves to the song ‘Sohna Tu‘ and left the internet stunned.

In the video, their mood and energy are simply out of this world, and we are eager to experience it for ourselves.

“Guess who just accepted the #WhyNotDanceMeriJaan Challenge. Time to groove to Taha Malik’s banger #SohnaTu the only way @aclockworkobi and I know – like two fitness instructors from the 80s,” the Anaa actor wrote in the caption.

