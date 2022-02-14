Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

14th Feb, 2022. 06:58 pm
Sonam Kapoor’s husband Anand Ahuja charged with tax fraud, says ‘its baseless’

Anand Ahuja

Anand Ahuja denied the charges levelled against him

Anand Ahuja, the husband of actress Sonam Kapoor, has refuted claims of tax fraud and sending ‘doctored invoices’ made by foreign shipping company MyUS.com. He referred to it as “baseless slandering.”

It all started last month when Anand tweeted about his ‘horrible experience’ with the company. “Does anyone know someone at @MyUS_Shopaholic – I’ve been having HORRIBLE experience recently. They are holding items improperly, rejecting formal paperwork & refusing to acknowledge any reasoning,” he wrote. Sonam amplified his complaint by sharing his post and adding, “Terrible customer service is shameful.”

The company responded by accusing Anand of tax fraud. “This is not a matter of customer service quality, new policies, or holding items improperly as was tweeted. Mr Ahuja misrepresented the price he paid for sneakers purchased on eBay which would result in him paying less duties and taxes,” they wrote on Twitter.

In another tweet, they added, “The doctored invoices list prices that were up to 90% less than what he paid for the goods. While our policy is to do our best to rectify any customer issues, we have a duty to uphold regulatory compliance.”

The shipping company levelled allegations against Anand Ahuja.

“Put very simply, we have a legal obligation to provide accurate information when sending international shipments. Both MyUS and Mr Ahuja are subject to international export rules, and we intend to follow them,” they concluded.

