Web Desk BOL News

13th Feb, 2022. 05:32 pm
Sonia Mishal ties the knot as the diva looks stunning!

Sonia Mishal

Sonia Mishal got married!

Sonia Mishal, who plays Shehryar Munawwar’s (Osama’s) wife Kiran in Sinf-e-Aahan, has tied the knot in real life. On her wedding day, the diva looked lovely in a silvery-white traditional gown exuding Dulhan charms.

Mishal’s powerful, yet not-too-heavy costume made her appear beautiful. The Sinf e Aahan diva looked ethereal in a richly patterned white and silver dupatta. The actress accessorized her festive ensemble with chandbalis and a necklace, and her hair was styled in a sloppy updo. Sonia Mishal kept her makeup simple but elegant.

Check out the pictures here!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

