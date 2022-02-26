Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

26th Feb, 2022. 07:51 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Sonya Hussain’s new photo makes round on social media

Web Desk BOL News

26th Feb, 2022. 07:51 pm
Sonya Hussain’s new photo makes round on social media

Sonya Hussain’s new photo makes round on social media

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Sonya Hussain is a Pakistani actress and model. The stunning diva made her acting debut in a supporting role for the 2011 drama serial Dareecha. She was born on 15th July 1991 in Karachi.

She is very active on social media and frequently shares pictures of her daily routine with her fans and followers. She has 2.3 million followers on Instagram. Here is a recent gorgeous photo of Sonya that she recently shared on her Instagram account.

Have a look!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sonya Hussyn Bukharee (@sonyahussyn)

Her picture has received more than 7,272 likes in just a couple of hours. Her fans could not help but admire her natural beauty.

For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com

Read More

48 mins ago
Aiman Khan looks gorgeous in her white outfit

Aiman Khan is a Pakistani television actress. She was born on November...
50 mins ago
Syeda Tuba opens up about marriage controversy with Aamir Liaquat

Following allegations by Aamir Liaquat, a well-known PTI MNA, that Syeda Tuba...
51 mins ago
Prince William gets into Ukraine-Russia politics

Prince William has become involved in international politics, it has been claimed...
1 hour ago
Top five evergreen songs of late singer Lata Mangeshkar

The veteran singer, Lata Mangeshkar who was being admitted to the ICU...
1 hour ago
Queen Elizabeth cancels her virtual meetings due to Covid-19

As she isolates with Covid-19, Queen has been forced to cancel her...
1 hour ago
Why'd Shah Rukh Khan change his look?

Shah Rukh Khan’s fans are spreading an unreleased photo of the actor on...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Meghan
3 mins ago
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle receives humanitarian award for their services in USA

Fans of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have congratulated them on receiving...
Republic of Azerbaijan
6 mins ago
Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the Khojaly Genocide

February 26, 2022 marks the 30th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide committed...
Ranveer Singh
8 mins ago
Ranveer Singh reveals Sanjay Leela Bhansali shaped him as an actor

Ranveer Singh recently discussed his collaboration with famous filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali....
Prince Harry
26 mins ago
Prince Harry has been chastised for releasing his memoir at the same time as the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Prince Harry has been chastised for releasing his "very sensitive" book in...
Adsence Ad 300X600