Sophie Turner sets internet ablaze with her seemingly visible baby bump

Actress Sophie Turner sparks pregnancy rumours after she was spotted with husband Joe Jonas and daughter Willa for a stroll in LA flaunting her baby bump.

The Game of Thrones starlet sets the internet ablaze with rumours that she was expecting her second child after she stepped out in a white crop top that revealed her growing baby bump.

The sheer crop top put the focus on her tummy, which she was seen placing her hand on delicately. She was seen walking by the side of Joe Jonas, who carried daughter Willa in his arms affectionately.

The 25-year-old mommy wore a casual ensemble with brown sweatpants and a matching sweatshirt that she removed and tied around her waist.

Also Read: Sophie Turner roasts hubby Joe Jonas for his ‘lame’ purity ring

While the Sucker singer complimented his wife in a white T-shirt with baggy ripped jeans, he covered up on the relatively cool day with a thin navy jacket.

He, on the other hand, finished off his chic look with a cool set of blue-tinted sunglasses.

The celebrity couple began dating back in 2016 and got engaged in October of the following year.

Turner and Jonas got married in a formal wedding ceremony in France on June 29, 2019. The duo then went on to welcome their daughter Willa in July 2020.