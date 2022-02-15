Sophie Turner sparks pregnancy rumors as she flaunts baby bump with Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner sparked suspicions that she was expecting her second child after stepping out in an outfit that revealed what many fans mistook for a baby bump over the weekend.

And the 25-year-old Game of Thrones actor only added fuel to the fire on Monday, when she was spotted out in Los Angeles’ Los Feliz district with her husband Joe Jonas, 32, and their 19-month-old daughter Willa.

The actress donned a provocative white crop top that highlighted her tummy, which she was seen tenderly laying her hand on.

Sophie and Joe were spotted taking a stroll in the neighbourhood on Valentine’s Day.

Joe gently carried Willa in his arms while his wife strolled beside him.

She glowed in a silky white sleeveless crop top that exposed her stomach.

She dressed down in brown sweatpants and a matching hoodie, which she removed and knotted around her waist.