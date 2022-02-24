Spider-Man: No Way Home has been one of the year’s most successful films, with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield playing pivotal roles. After Marvel posted a snapshot of the three Spider-Man actors replicating the iconic comic book meme starring the superheroes, the studio also issued a special features promo featuring their behind-the-scenes moments.

The special features trailer was released ahead of the film’s home video release, and it reveals that fans will be able to watch 80 minutes of new content starring Holland, Zendaya, Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and the rest of the cast, which includes actors Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, and Jamie Foxx.

The trailer includes some wonderful behind-the-scenes footage of Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire having fun on set. Interviews and a technical look at all of the cinematic magic that went into making the MCU film will also be included in the extra feature.

Following the film’s theatrical debut and enormous box office success, various on-set stories have been disclosed by the film’s cast in interviews. Holland, Maguire, and Garfield, in particular, have spoken extensively about their experiences working on this picture and how it fostered a “brotherhood” of sorts among them.

The extra feature will record some unique moments from the filming of the most recent MCU film, as well as comments from Marvel chief Kevin Feige. On March 22, Spider-Man: No Way Home will be available for digital purchase and rental on platforms such as Vudu and iTunes. Sony Pictures has also announced that the film will be released on Blu-ray and DVD on April 11.