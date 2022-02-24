Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

24th Feb, 2022. 10:03 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Spider-Man: No Way Home Special Features Promo: Watch Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew’s bloopers in the behind-the-scenes video

Web Desk BOL News

24th Feb, 2022. 10:03 pm
Spider-Man

Spider-Man: No Way Home Special Features Promo: Watch Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew’s bloopers in the behind-the-scenes video

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Spider-Man: No Way Home has been one of the year’s most successful films, with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield playing pivotal roles. After Marvel posted a snapshot of the three Spider-Man actors replicating the iconic comic book meme starring the superheroes, the studio also issued a special features promo featuring their behind-the-scenes moments.

The special features trailer was released ahead of the film’s home video release, and it reveals that fans will be able to watch 80 minutes of new content starring Holland, Zendaya, Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and the rest of the cast, which includes actors Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, and Jamie Foxx.

The trailer includes some wonderful behind-the-scenes footage of Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire having fun on set. Interviews and a technical look at all of the cinematic magic that went into making the MCU film will also be included in the extra feature.

Following the film’s theatrical debut and enormous box office success, various on-set stories have been disclosed by the film’s cast in interviews. Holland, Maguire, and Garfield, in particular, have spoken extensively about their experiences working on this picture and how it fostered a “brotherhood” of sorts among them.

The extra feature will record some unique moments from the filming of the most recent MCU film, as well as comments from Marvel chief Kevin Feige. On March 22, Spider-Man: No Way Home will be available for digital purchase and rental on platforms such as Vudu and iTunes. Sony Pictures has also announced that the film will be released on Blu-ray and DVD on April 11.

Read More

44 mins ago
Nida Yasir reveals shocking information about her eye laser surgery

Actror and host Nida Yasir recently opened up about her bad eye...
1 hour ago
Billie Eilish discusses Daniel Craig's stunning blue eyes and her anxious meeting with the actor

Billie Eilish, the pop phenomenon, recently appeared on Seth Mayers' talk show...
1 hour ago
Photos: Dananeer Mobeen looks exquisite in her recent pictures

Dananeer Mobeen is a well-known model from Pakistan and rose to fame...
1 hour ago
Amar Khan looks ravishing in red saree at the trailer launch of 'Dum Mastam'

Dum Mastam, Adnan Siddiqui’s first rom-com feature film, with a perfect blend...
1 hour ago
When she becomes Queen Consort, the Duchess of Cornwall promises to honour her heartfelt commitment

The Duchess of Cornwall has pledged to continue supporting victims and survivors...
1 hour ago
How to Get Tickets to Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee Party at Buckingham Palace

The BBC has revealed fascinating details about a national ballot in which...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Jennifer Lawrence
16 mins ago
Jennifer Lawrence and husband Cooke Maroney have welcomed their first child

Jennifer Lawrence and her husband Cooke Maroney are said to have had...
17 mins ago
Russian Deputy PM calls on Prime Minister Imran Khan

Deputy Prime Minister for Energy of Russia Alexander Novak on Thursday called...
Ahad Raza Mir is set to share screen with Sarah & Ramsha in ‘Hum Tum’
25 mins ago
Ahad Raza Mir is set to share screen with Sarah & Ramsha in ‘Hum Tum’

Ramadan plays have grown in popularity in Pakistan after the success of...
Brazilian footballers
42 mins ago
Brazilian footballers seek for help to leave Ukraine

RIO DE JANEIRO: A group of Brazilian footballers who play in Ukraine...
Adsence Ad 300X600