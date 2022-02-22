Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

22nd Feb, 2022. 07:20 pm
Star kids in one frame! BFF Suhana Khan ‘sneaks’ in

Khushi Kapoor is one of the most well-known celebrity children. Khushi, the younger daughter of legendary actress Sridevi and Boney Kapoor, has yet to make her acting debut.

She is, however, very much a part of the glitz and glam that surrounds the world of glamour. Khushi is highly active on social media, and she occasionally gives followers behind-the-scenes glimpses into her life.

Khushi shared a bunch of new photos on Instagram with her cousin Shanaya Kapoor, friends, and her pet Panda. Suhana Khan also sneaks into these photos.

Shanaya and her close friend Muskan Chanana can be seen posing with Khushi. In their elegant gowns, the three young girls looked just stunning. A wall of framed black and white photographs of Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Abram, and children Aryan and Suhana stands before them.

