Star of Euphoria Sydney Sweeney claims a casting director once told her she’d ‘never be on television.’

Sydney Sweeney was not going to let anyone stand in her way of success.

The 24-year-old actress, who currently plays Cassie Howard on the smash HBO drama Euphoria, revealed in an interview with British GQ magazine that she felt undervalued in the industry prior to earning the role.

“A casting director once told me that I would never be on a television show,” Sweeney said. She was concerned about whether she had the “proper look,” she claimed.

“Now, I’m on some of the world’s largest TV shows,” Sweeney continued with a smile.

Sweeney previously stated that she received harsh remarks about her beauty from the mother of one of her peers.

“I’m a very active person. I get hurt. I get bruises. I get cuts. I think I came back from laser tag, and I had rug burns all over my legs because I got really into it,” she explained to British GQ. “And she sat me up on the counter and told me that no boy will ever love me if I have marks on my body.”

“I told her, well, I guess I’m just gonna have to love myself.”

Sweeney, who co-stars with Zendaya on the hit show Euphoria, was extended for a third season earlier this month, proving the sceptics wrong. The season 2 opener is now the most-watched episode of an HBO series on HBO Max, with over 14 million viewers across platforms.