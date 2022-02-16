Star of Euphoria Sydney Sweeney claims a casting director once told her she’d ‘never be on television.’
Sydney Sweeney was not going to let anyone stand in her way of success.
The 24-year-old actress, who currently plays Cassie Howard on the smash HBO drama Euphoria, revealed in an interview with British GQ magazine that she felt undervalued in the industry prior to earning the role.
“A casting director once told me that I would never be on a television show,” Sweeney said. She was concerned about whether she had the “proper look,” she claimed.
“Now, I’m on some of the world’s largest TV shows,” Sweeney continued with a smile.
Sweeney previously stated that she received harsh remarks about her beauty from the mother of one of her peers.
“I’m a very active person. I get hurt. I get bruises. I get cuts. I think I came back from laser tag, and I had rug burns all over my legs because I got really into it,” she explained to British GQ. “And she sat me up on the counter and told me that no boy will ever love me if I have marks on my body.”
Sweeney called out social media critics for calling her unattractive in tweets that went viral before being removed for breaking Twitter’s community guidelines during an Instagram Live last year.
“I think it’s incredibly essential for people to know how words genuinely affect people,” Sweeney remarked in a video shot by Pop Crave at the time. “I know people say, ‘You can’t read things,’ and ‘You shouldn’t read things,’ but I’m a f— person.”
“I’m just sitting here with my dog Tink, watching HGTV, wearing my Snuggie,” she went on, adding, “People need to be nicer on social media because it’s really f— up.”
