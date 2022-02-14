Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

14th Feb, 2022. 09:41 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Stipend for Ehsaas Kafaalat increased to Rs. 13,000

Web Desk BOL News

14th Feb, 2022. 09:41 pm

From February 1, 2022, the biannual stipend amount of Ehsaas Kafaalat has been increased from Rs. 12,000 to Rs. 13,000. The increase was approved by the federal cabinet in June of last year and will benefit all Ehsaas Kafaalat recipients.

“With the latest increase in Kafaalat stipend amount, all qualified Kafaalat beneficiaries will now get Rs. 13,000 as a six-monthly stipend payment.” “No representative of partnering banks will be allowed to fraudulently remove any money from payments to worthy families,” Dr. Sania declared in a televised speech to Habib Bank and Bank Alfalah retail agents.

Dr. Sania also warned the agents not to make false deductions, saying, “A harsh measure will be taken against agents who make illegal deductions.” They will be prosecuted rigorously in accordance with the law.”

She also asked beneficiaries to collect the full Rs. 13,000 payment from the agents, along with the computerised payment receipt, at the time of Kafaalat cash disbursement.

Dr. Sania also warned the agents not to make false deductions, saying, “A harsh measure will be taken against agents who make illegal deductions.” They will be prosecuted rigorously in accordance with the law.”

She also asked beneficiaries to collect the full Rs. 13,000 payment from the agents, along with the computerised payment receipt, at the time of Kafaalat cash disbursement.

Read More

45 mins ago
Virginia Roberts, Prince Andrew's accuser, may present critical evidence in court

Virginia Roberts has been asked by Prince Andrew's counsel to 'give over'...
49 mins ago
Prince Philip was a nightmare: admits writer while penning Duke's biography

Gyles Brandreth, a writer, remembered a tense interaction he had with Prince...
54 mins ago
The Queen celebrates her first Valentine's Day without Prince Philip's "thoughtful" gestures

The Queen is believed to be feeling the absence of her beloved...
57 mins ago
Imran Abbas shares his views on Aamir Liaquat's third marriage

Aamir Liaquat Hussian is becoming a headline these days due to his...
58 mins ago
Nick Jonas dresses up to watch the Super Bowl with Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas recently shared details about his preparations for the Super Bowl...
1 hour ago
Kate Middleton, Prince William refused to name Charlotte after Queen, Diana

Due to security concerns, Prince William and Kate Middleton are alleged to...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

PSL Points Table 2022
6 mins ago
Today’s PSL Points table 2022 after Islamabad United and Karachi Kings | Match 21st

LAHORE: The 21st match will be played between Islamabad United and Karachi...
10 mins ago
Pakistan, Iran agree to set up joint working groups and markets on borders

Pakistan and Iran have agreed to form Joint working groups to strengthen...
Samsung Galaxy A23
16 mins ago
Take a Look at These Leaked Images of the Samsung Galaxy A23

Samsung unveiled its highly anticipated S22 series, as well as the next-generation...
Aima Baig marks Valentine’s Day with fiancé Shahbaz Shigri
19 mins ago
Aima Baig marks Valentine’s Day with fiancé Shahbaz Shigri

Love is in the air as Valentine’s Day has arrived and Pakistani...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600