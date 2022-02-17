Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

18th Feb, 2022. 12:41 am
Stranger Things Season 4: New Poster Teases "Beginning of the End"; Release Date Revealed

Stranger Things Season 4

Stranger Things season 4 posters have been unveiled, illustrating some of the upcoming season’s key locations. The series was created by the Duffer Brothers and premiered on Netflix in 2016.

We haven’t seen the lives of the kids in Hawkins, Indiana in a long time, but season four is expected to begin production in 2020. The series itself, like so many other initiatives in the entertainment business, suffered obstacles due to the coronavirus outbreak, but the series, which has swiftly become one of Netflix’s most popular, will return this year. However, Netflix has now released a continuous stream of new Stranger Things 4 posters representing various locations from the upcoming season. Each image is accompanied with ominous text and depicts a character from the series staring away from the camera at one of the places, all of which are drenched in sickly red light.

The caption said, in part, as follows: “Russia is number one. Bringing the band back together. Please bring a jacket.” “002 The Laboratory Every narrative has a beginning.” “Creel House, 003. Tick-tock.” in addition “California, 004. Brochachos, hold on to your buttocks.” View the full-size posters below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Netflix US (@netflix)

On all of the posters, the slogan “every ending has a beginning” appears. The first shows Hopper and Joyce in a Russian jail, the second a sinister-looking destroyed corridor in season 1’s lab, and the third shows the party gathered in the haunted-looking Creel House. The fourth image depicts a Californian environment, which was previously previewed in a trailer. Interestingly, what drew our attention was the other poster, which combined all four images as well as a note from the Duffer brothers. The fourth season will be distributed in two volumes, according to the note. The series will, however, begin on *drumroll* May 27, with the second volume following five weeks later on July 1. In the letter, the duffer brother also stated that this season will be the “beginning of the end.”

