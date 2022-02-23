Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

23rd Feb, 2022. 07:30 pm
Suhana Khan looks dreamy in blue in an unseen photo from New York

Suhana Khan

Suhana Khan in an unseen picture

Suhana Khan is still a year away from making her big Bollywood debut, but she already has multiple social media fan pages dedicated to her.

The internet frequently comes across unseen images of Suhana from her childhood or during her time at university in the United Kingdom or New York. Today, we came across an unseen photo of the youngster dressed up in a glam outfit.

Suhana and a friend pose for the camera in an unseen vintage shot. The photo was taken during Suhana’s time in New York, when she was a student at NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts.

Check out here!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan.club)

