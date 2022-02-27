Sumbul Iqbal looks ravishing in green

Sumbul Iqbal is a Pakistani film actress and model. She was born on the 30th August 1990 in Karachi. Her acting career began in 2011 with the drama series Meray Khwab Raiza Raiza.

She is known for her leading roles in several television series, including Kis Din Mera Viyah Howay Ga 2, Raju Rocket, Rukhsaar, Aik Pal, Tumsay Mil Kay, Aik Thi Rania, Mein Hari Piya, and many more.

Recently, Sumbul shared gorgeous photos on Instagram, which are becoming popular among fans. Here are the latest stunning pictures of Sumbul Khan. It can be seen that Sumbul Khan is wearing a green frock.

Have a look!

