Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

27th Feb, 2022. 07:40 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Sumbul Iqbal looks ravishing in green

Web Desk BOL News

27th Feb, 2022. 07:40 pm
Sumbul Iqbal
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Sumbul Iqbal is a Pakistani film actress and model. She was born on the 30th August 1990 in Karachi. Her acting career began in 2011 with the drama series Meray Khwab Raiza Raiza.

She is known for her leading roles in several television series, including Kis Din Mera Viyah Howay Ga 2Raju Rocket, Rukhsaar, Aik Pal, Tumsay Mil Kay, Aik Thi Rania, Mein Hari Piya, and many more.

Recently, Sumbul shared gorgeous photos on Instagram, which are becoming popular among fans. Here are the latest stunning pictures of Sumbul Khan. It can be seen that Sumbul Khan is wearing a green frock.

Have a look!

For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on bolnews.com

Read More

47 mins ago
Priyanka Chopra congratulates mother as her cosmetic clinic clocks 14 years

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, a global superstar, is a frequent user of social...
54 mins ago
Expert warns Prince Harry that he "must make sacrifices": report

Experts have urged Prince Harry to make sacrifices during Queen Elizabeth's Platinum...
1 hour ago
The Queen is receiving 'no assistance' from the Royal Family during the covid-10 battle

Prince Charles and Prince William have been chastised for failing to intervene...
1 hour ago
Netizens reacts to Madhuri Dixit's dance, fans call it 'Aaja Nachle copy'

Madhuri Dixit made her digital debut with The Fame Game, a web series...
1 hour ago
Princess Diana vs. Camilla: How Prince Charles Interacted With Them Publicly

Prince Charles' relationship with Princess Diana during royal engagements was vastly different...
1 hour ago
Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter's relationship takes a new turn!

Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday have been rumored to be dating for...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

iPhone
1 min ago
I found my iPhone ten years after it went missing … my husband heard weird noises coming from our toilet

Nothing beats discovering something you thought you'd misplaced. We've all felt that...
spices and pulses
6 mins ago
Netizens impressed: little boy is an expert at identifying spices and pulses

A video of a young boy correctly identifying various spices and pulses...
Jellyfish
8 mins ago
Teen boy dies after being stung by a box jellyfish in Australia

A 14-year-old boy died after being stung by a box jellyfish with...
9 mins ago
Agri sector’s uplift is top priority of govt, says Fakhar Imam

Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam has said...
Adsence Ad 300X600