Sweden’s Princess Madeleine returns to Instagram to mark a special occasion

On Sunday, Princess Madeleine of Sweden made her first Instagram post of 2022 to commemorate a special event.

The 39-year-old royal mother-of-three shared a snapshot of her and Christopher O’Neill’s eldest child, Princess Leonore, to commemorate her eighth birthday.

The photograph showed a close-up of the young princess, who was dressed in a white gown and smiling at the camera.

“Happy birthday, Leonore! You are strong and gorgeous!” Madeleine, a proud mother, wrote in the caption.

Princess Madeleine, Christopher, and their family have lived in Florida since August 2018, but previously lived in New York, Stockholm, and London.

Princess Leonore Lilian Maria, Duchess of Gotland, was born on February 20, 2014, at Weill Cornell Medical Center in New York. She also has two younger siblings, Prince Nicolas, six, and Princess Adrienne, three.

In a 2019 interview with the Swedish magazine Mama, Princess Madeleine disclosed that she had contractions during her brother, Prince Carl Philip’s, wedding to Sofia Hellqvist in June 2015. Nicolas, her son, was born two days after the marriage.

Madeleine, the youngest child of King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia, married Christopher O’Neill, a British-born American financier, in Stockholm in June 2013.

In 2019, the monarch announced that the children of Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia, as well as the children of Princess Madeleine and Christopher, would no longer be members of the royal house.

This meant that Carl Philip’s sons, Prince Alexander, Prince Gabriel, and Prince Julian, as well as Princess Madeleine’s children, Princess Leonore, Prince Nicolas, and Princess Adrienne, lost their Royal Highness title and will no longer be expected to perform duties normally performed by the head of state.

Madeleine and her family returned to Sweden for the holidays, where they were presented with Christmas trees at Stockholm’s Royal Palace.