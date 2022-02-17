Sydney Sweeney recounts being informed by a director that she would never be able to appear on television

Sydney Sweeney, who currently plays Cassie Howard on the smash HBO programme Euphoria, confessed in an interview that she felt undervalued in the industry prior to earning the role.

In an interview with the British GQ magazine, the 24-year-old actress stated, “A casting director told her she’d ‘never be on TV’ because she didn’t have the ‘proper’ appearance.”

“Now, I’m on some of the world’s largest TV shows,” Sweeney continued with a smile.

Sweeney did not go into specifics, but she did recall a time when someone’s mother attempted to educate her on the importance of being loved.

“I’m an extremely active person.” I’m hurt. I’m getting bruises. “I got cut,” Sweeney explained. “I guess I returned from laser tag with rug burns all over my legs because I got really into it.” And she sat me up on the counter and told me that if I have markings on my body, no boy will ever love me. “Well, I guess I’ll just have to love myself,” I informed her.

Sweeney appears alongside Zendaya on Euphoria, which was extended for a third season earlier this month after a successful second season. The season 2 premiere drew 14 million viewers across all platforms, making it the most-watched episode of an HBO series on HBO Max.