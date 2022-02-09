Syeda Tuba Aamir announces that she is taking Khula from Aamir Liaquat Hussain after 14 month of separation
Syeda Tuba Amir filed’s Khula from Aamir Liaquat after a long separation and now it is officially announced by herself that she is no more in a relationship with Aamir Liaquat‼️
She shared a statement on her Instagram that read, “With a very heavy heart, I want to make people aware of a development in my life. My close family and friends are aware that after a separation of 14 months it was evident that there was no hope for reconciliation in sight and I had opt to take Khula from Court.”
Read more: ‘Akela reh gaya hoon, Tuba gayi Shehroz k sath,’ Aamir Liaquat shocking revelation about Tuba
“I cannot express how difficult it has been but I trust Allah and His plans. I would appeal to everyone that my decision is respected during these testing times,” her statement added.
View this post on Instagram
For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com
Download BOL News App for latest news