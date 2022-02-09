Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

09th Feb, 2022. 10:59 pm
Syeda Tuba Aamir announces that she is taking Khula from Aamir Liaquat Hussain after 14 month of separation

Syeda Tuba Amir filed’s Khula from Aamir Liaquat after a long separation and now it is officially announced by herself that she is no more in a relationship with Aamir Liaquat‼️

She shared a statement on her Instagram that read, “With a very heavy heart, I want to make people aware of a development in my life. My close family and friends are aware that after a separation of 14 months it was evident that there was no hope for reconciliation in sight and I had opt to take Khula from Court.”

“I cannot express how difficult it has been but I trust Allah and His plans. I would appeal to everyone that my decision is respected during these testing times,” her statement added.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Syeda Tuba Anwar (@syedatuba)

