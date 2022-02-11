Syeda Tuba Anwar shares a Quranic verse to respond Aamir Liaquat Hussian
Syeda Tuba Anwar shared a Quranic verse about “Slander (Tohmat)” after a video of her ex-husband Aamir Liaquat Hussian circulated in which he linked her with co-actor Shahroz Sabzwari.
In her Instgaram story, Aamir’s second wife responded to the allegation with a Quranic verse which read:
Earlier, Aamir Liaquat, who tied the knot for the third time to Syeda Dania Shah, made a scandalous statement about his second wife Tuba in the viral video.
Read more: WATCH: Aamir Liaquat Hussian reveals the reason behind his third marriage to Syeda Dania Shah
In the video, he clearly said, “Akela reh gaya hoon, Tuba gayi Shehroz k sath.”
Watch the video: https://www.instagram.com/p/CZfG2pJI2Wk/
After the video went viral, Syeda Anwar filed a Khula against Aamir Liaquat after a long separation and shared a statement that read, “With a very heavy heart, I want to make people aware of a development in my life. My close family and friends are aware that after a separation of 14 months it was evident that there was no hope for reconciliation in sight and I had opt to take Khula from Court.”
View this post on Instagram
When Tuba Anwar’s khula statement came to light, PTI MNA announced his third marriage with Syeda Dania Shah, who is just 18-year-old.
He wrote, “Last night tie a knot with, Syeda Dania Shah, 18, she is belong to an honourable Najeeb ut Tarfain “Sadaat” Family of Lodhran, South Punjab, saraiki lovely, charming, simple and darling. I would like to request all of my well wishers, please pray for us, I have just passed the dark tunnel, it was a wrong turn”.
View this post on Instagram
For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com
Download BOL News App for latest news