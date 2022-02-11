Syeda Tuba Anwar shares a Quranic verse to respond Aamir Liaquat Hussian

Syeda Tuba Anwar shared a Quranic verse about “Slander (Tohmat)” after a video of her ex-husband Aamir Liaquat Hussian circulated in which he linked her with co-actor Shahroz Sabzwari.

In her Instgaram story, Aamir’s second wife responded to the allegation with a Quranic verse which read:

Earlier, Aamir Liaquat, who tied the knot for the third time to Syeda Dania Shah, made a scandalous statement about his second wife Tuba in the viral video.

In the video, he clearly said, “Akela reh gaya hoon, Tuba gayi Shehroz k sath.”

After the video went viral, Syeda Anwar filed a Khula against Aamir Liaquat after a long separation and shared a statement that read, “With a very heavy heart, I want to make people aware of a development in my life. My close family and friends are aware that after a separation of 14 months it was evident that there was no hope for reconciliation in sight and I had opt to take Khula from Court.”

When Tuba Anwar’s khula statement came to light, PTI MNA announced his third marriage with Syeda Dania Shah, who is just 18-year-old.

He wrote, “Last night tie a knot with, Syeda Dania Shah, 18, she is belong to an honourable Najeeb ut Tarfain “Sadaat” Family of Lodhran, South Punjab, saraiki lovely, charming, simple and darling. I would like to request all of my well wishers, please pray for us, I have just passed the dark tunnel, it was a wrong turn”.

