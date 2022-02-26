Syeda Tuba opens up about marriage controversy with Aamir Liaquat
Following allegations by Aamir Liaquat, a well-known PTI MNA, that Syeda Tuba Anwar was still his wife, the latter wanted to clear the air.
Responding to the statement by Liaquat, Tuba took to Instagram and said: “I wish to reiterate that I chose to divorce my ex-husband through the court system, as per my constitutional right as a Pakistani citizen.” She added that the divorce was granted by the honourable court in accordance with the Pakistani laws.
She asked Islamic experts to speak up for women who chose to exercise their rights in accordance with Sharia and Pakistan’s constitution, calling the media’s allegations a “complete misinterpretation.”
“Islam permits women to seek divorce if the marriage is no longer working,” she wrote, adding that “taking a graceful exit from a toxic and abusive marriage is a right and not a sin”.
