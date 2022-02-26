Syeda Tuba opens up about marriage controversy with Aamir Liaquat

Following allegations by Aamir Liaquat, a well-known PTI MNA, that Syeda Tuba Anwar was still his wife, the latter wanted to clear the air.

Responding to the statement by Liaquat, Tuba took to Instagram and said: “I wish to reiterate that I chose to divorce my ex-husband through the court system, as per my constitutional right as a Pakistani citizen.” She added that the divorce was granted by the honourable court in accordance with the Pakistani laws.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Syeda Tuba Anwar (@syedatuba)

She asked Islamic experts to speak up for women who chose to exercise their rights in accordance with Sharia and Pakistan’s constitution, calling the media’s allegations a “complete misinterpretation.”

“Islam permits women to seek divorce if the marriage is no longer working,” she wrote, adding that “taking a graceful exit from a toxic and abusive marriage is a right and not a sin”.