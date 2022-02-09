Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

09th Feb, 2022. 08:32 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Syra Yousuf flaunts Marilyn Monroe’s classic hairstyle

Web Desk BOL News

09th Feb, 2022. 08:32 pm
Syra Yousuf flaunts Marilyn Monroe's classic hairstyle

Syra Yousuf flaunts Marilyn Monroe’s classic hairstyle

Pakistani actress Syra Yousuf is one of the versatile actresses in our entertainment industry. She channeled her beauty in Marilyn Monroe’s classic style in her recent photoshoot.

In the pictures, the Sinf e Aahan looks lovely with her dramatic hair transformation and stunning glam up. In this classic look created by MUA Omayr Waqar, she resembles Hollywood’s beauty icon, Marilyn Monroe!

Take a look:

The diva donned an elegant pastel green top and enhanced her look with bold red lips. In other pictures, she swapped her lips with glossy pink lips.

Read more: Syra Yousuf serves us ethnic wear inspiration in style

On the work front, Syra is seen working with Sajal Aly, Yumna Zaidi, Ramsha Khan in the ongoing popular ISPR drama serial Sinf e Aahan.

For the latest Entertainment News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com

Read More

1 day ago
Robert Irwin Chased by Crocodile in season finale of Crikey

Do not attempt this at home! During the tumultuous fourth season finale...
1 day ago
Rita Ora is to join the Beauty and the Beast Series

We just reviewed the cast roster, and there's someone we didn't see...
1 day ago
Ayesha Omar is setting fitness goals in this intense workout video

Ayesha Omar is setting tough fitness standards for her fans, as her recent...
1 day ago
Sharp Stick premiers in Utopia, planned to release in theaters later in the year

Sharp Stick, directed by Lena Dunham, has premiered at Utopia in the...
1 day ago
Celebrities chimed in to praise Tiktok star Jessica Higgs

TikTok is more than just a site to watch dance videos. It...
1 day ago
Where to watch Oscar nominations for 2022?

Movie fans, rejoice: the Oscar nominations for 2022 will be announced soon....

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

2 mins ago
Registration of murder case against Murad: Notice issued to SSP complaint cell on MQM plea

District and Sessions Judge Karachi South on Wednesday issued notice to the...
Queen Elizabeth
16 mins ago
Princess Margaret had nightmares of Queen Elizabeth II disapproving her

Princess Margaret, who died in 1997, was claimed to suffer nightmares about...
Chocolate Day
18 mins ago
Amusing Twitter memes on ‘Chocolate Day”

"Chocolate Day,' which occurs in the middle of Valentine's Week. There's no...
Vietnamese military receives 2nd batch of Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines from PLA
22 mins ago
Vietnamese military receives 2nd batch of Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines from PLA

HANOI, Feb. 9 (Xinhua) -- The Vietnamese Ministry of National Defense has...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600