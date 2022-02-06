Talk of the town

Humayun Saeed hints on a project about the country’s obsession with doctor daughter-in-laws

Shocked to learn that only one out of every 4 female doctors actually go on to practice after marriage, Humayun Saeed who is currently shooting for The Crown, hinted on producing a project that revolves around the idea of trophy doctor daughter-in-laws and the country’s obsession with it. The star took to Twitter to share the news and garnered mixed replies from fans, some disagreeing with him and some lauding him for highlighting the issue. People wanting daughters-in-law who are doctors but not actually letting them practice is an old problem and still plagues women today and for the actor to highlight it would help greatly in changing this narrative.

Naina Ki Sharafat’s trailer adds to the anticipation

The trailer of one of the most anticipated web-series, Naina Ki Sharafat, is out now! Featuring Saba Qamar, Ahmed Hasan and Saleem Meraj in several avatars, the trailer hints of a thrilling rom-com with Qamar’s quirky dialogues and Hasan’s somewhat naïve outlook on life. Saleem Meraj and his many avatars also have the audience excited as it seems a concept that’s never been executed before when it comes to Pakistani content. Naina, an abrupt and outspoken woman, knocks on the door of Sharafat when she is kicked out of her house. They embark on a journey of honesty and truth, but everything is on the line when a secret is revealed.

Releasing on Pakistan’s first OTT platform, Urduflix, the web-series will be available to watch from 18th February and we’re excited!

Neelum Munir and Ahsan Khan starrer Chakkar drops its first trailer

When not busy with her morning show, Nida Yasir was busy collaborating with her husband Yasir Nawaz to produce Chakkar, an entertaining murder-mystery that will keep you on the edge of your seat. Feautring Neelum Munir and Ahsan Khan in pivotal roles, the film also boasts of a stellar supporting cast which includes Javed Sheikh and Yasir Nawaz himself. The film is all set to release on Eid-ul-Fitr this year and according to Nawaz, is an Eid gift for all his fans and well-wishers. Tapping into a genre that’s seldom touched in Pakistan, and the trailer has only added to the anticipation, with scenes that barely tell what’s going on, have created quite the buzz among movie buffs and we’re hoping the industry explores this genre more often.

Badshah Begum’s first look wows the audience featuring a stellar cast

With 2022 comes yet another grand project, thanks to the collaborative efforts of Rafay Rashdi and Momina Duraid for producing Badshah Begum. The first look of the project was revealed earlier this week introducing Zara Noor Abbas as Jahan Ara. The poster also boasted of a star-studded cast which includes Yasir Hussain, Farhan Saeed, Ali Rehman, Komal Meer, Hamza Sohail, Abul Hasan, Hiba Aziz, Tanya Hussain, Saman Ansari and Shahzad Nawaz. The drama has been penned down by Saji Gul who had also penned down the blockbuster drama O Rangreza and we’re waiting to see what the cast has in stock for us!

