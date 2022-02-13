Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Bold Desk

13th Feb, 2022. 09:04 am
Talk of the town

  • Ayeza Khan, Imran Ashraf to star in a Ramzan special play

The reigning queen of the drama industry, Ayeza Khan, is all set to light our TV screens up in a Ramzan drama called Chaudhry and Sons. The actress gave us Chupke Chupke for Ramzan last year alongside Osman Khalid Butt which was loved and lauded by fans all over the country. Starring alongside Khan is the Bhola famed Imran Ashraf who has proved his mettle time and time again with a myriad of versatile roles. Written by Saima Akram Chaudhry, the comical series will air throughout Ramzan and fans are excited to see Ashraf step into a comical role, especially after his solemn role as Moosa in Raqs-e-Bismil.

 

  • Parde Mei Rehne Do gets a release date

With several films scheduled to release this year, Wajahat Rauf’s fourth cinematic offering, Parde Mei Rehne Do finally gets a release date. Scheduled to premiere at Eid-ul-Fitr, the film features Hania Aamir, Ali Rehman Khan in pivotal roles backed by a stellar supporting cast which includes Jawed Sheikh, Noor ul Hasan, Saifee Hasan, Munazza Arif, Hasan Raza, Sadia Faisal, Sonia Nazir and Shafqat Khan. Produced along with Shazia Wajahat and Wajahat Ali Abbasi, Rauf has been excited to welcome the audience back in cinemas. This isn’t the only movie releasing this Eid, other releases include Ghabrana Nahi Hai with Saba Qamar as the leading lady, Dum Mastam which marks Imran Ashraf’s debut alongside Amar Khan, and Chakkar with Neelum Munir, Ahsan Khan, Jawed Sheikh and Yasir Nawaz in pivotal roles. With Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan starrer Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad still waiting on a release date, the year so far has proven to be a great feat for movies!

  • Zoha Rahman makes it to Bollywood after her Hollywood debut

Actress Zoha Rahman who is currently playing the role of Annie in Dil e Momin alongside Faysal Qureishi and Madiha Imam is no stranger to working in international projects. The British-Pakistani actress starred as the first ever Hijabi woman featured in a Marvel movie Spider-Man: Far From Home. She was also a part of an Apple+ show called Foundation that aired in September last year. The starlet is now all set to make her Bollywood debut in a Kabir Khan film titled 83 alongside Ranveer Singh where the actress will be seen playing a first generation immigrant living in the UK. Rahman can be seen in the teaser of the film in a scene which recreates the famous nail-biting moment from the 1983 World Cup final at Lord’s when India bagged their first ever win in a World Cup.

7 hours ago
Dania Shah, Aamir Liaquat's new wife, reveals her love tale

Dania Shah, wife of PTI MNA Aamir Liaquat Hussain, claimed on Friday...
7 hours ago
The attractive buddy of Prince Andrew could be significant in the assault case: report

According to a recent story, a 'captivating' acquaintance of Prince Andrew could...
8 hours ago
What Does the Prince Andrew Scandal Really Mean for the Monarchy?

After serving in the Falkland War, Prince Andrew spoke to media on...
8 hours ago
Prince Harry says Princess Diana 'smashed the wall down' around HIV stigma

The Duke of Sussex says he feels "obligated" to carry on his...
8 hours ago
The Queen acknowledges the dangers of wearing the crown - she feels uneasy putting it on.

And over that time, she's had numerous occasions to wear crowns and...
8 hours ago
Camilla was paralysed by the dread that 'no one would stand by her': report

Duchess Camilla's 'heartbreaking' wedding-day worry has been revealed. The Channel 5 documentary...

Huma Baqai
10 mins ago
‘The state is conspicuous by its absence in Karachi’

KARACHI: Huma Baqai is an Associate Professor of Social Sciences and Liberal...
climate change
10 mins ago
Climate change and poverty: the perfect storm

We often hear that climate change disproportionately impacts the poor and the...
10 mins ago
Masood eyes permanent spot, Saqlain keen on winning start

Opening batter Shan Masood will have another chance to establish himself as...
liverpool
10 mins ago
Liverpool keep title hopes alive

Diogo Jota's double kept Liverpool's Premier League title hopes alive with a...
