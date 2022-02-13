Talk of the town

Ayeza Khan, Imran Ashraf to star in a Ramzan special play

The reigning queen of the drama industry, Ayeza Khan, is all set to light our TV screens up in a Ramzan drama called Chaudhry and Sons. The actress gave us Chupke Chupke for Ramzan last year alongside Osman Khalid Butt which was loved and lauded by fans all over the country. Starring alongside Khan is the Bhola famed Imran Ashraf who has proved his mettle time and time again with a myriad of versatile roles. Written by Saima Akram Chaudhry, the comical series will air throughout Ramzan and fans are excited to see Ashraf step into a comical role, especially after his solemn role as Moosa in Raqs-e-Bismil.

Parde Mei Rehne Do gets a release date

With several films scheduled to release this year, Wajahat Rauf’s fourth cinematic offering, Parde Mei Rehne Do finally gets a release date. Scheduled to premiere at Eid-ul-Fitr, the film features Hania Aamir, Ali Rehman Khan in pivotal roles backed by a stellar supporting cast which includes Jawed Sheikh, Noor ul Hasan, Saifee Hasan, Munazza Arif, Hasan Raza, Sadia Faisal, Sonia Nazir and Shafqat Khan. Produced along with Shazia Wajahat and Wajahat Ali Abbasi, Rauf has been excited to welcome the audience back in cinemas. This isn’t the only movie releasing this Eid, other releases include Ghabrana Nahi Hai with Saba Qamar as the leading lady, Dum Mastam which marks Imran Ashraf’s debut alongside Amar Khan, and Chakkar with Neelum Munir, Ahsan Khan, Jawed Sheikh and Yasir Nawaz in pivotal roles. With Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan starrer Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad still waiting on a release date, the year so far has proven to be a great feat for movies!

Zoha Rahman makes it to Bollywood after her Hollywood debut

Actress Zoha Rahman who is currently playing the role of Annie in Dil e Momin alongside Faysal Qureishi and Madiha Imam is no stranger to working in international projects. The British-Pakistani actress starred as the first ever Hijabi woman featured in a Marvel movie Spider-Man: Far From Home. She was also a part of an Apple+ show called Foundation that aired in September last year. The starlet is now all set to make her Bollywood debut in a Kabir Khan film titled 83 alongside Ranveer Singh where the actress will be seen playing a first generation immigrant living in the UK. Rahman can be seen in the teaser of the film in a scene which recreates the famous nail-biting moment from the 1983 World Cup final at Lord’s when India bagged their first ever win in a World Cup.