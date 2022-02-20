Talk of the town

Sonya Hussyn turns boxer for her upcoming film Daadal

Actress Sonya Hussyn is all set to unveil a side of her that we’ve never seen her play before. The starlet revealed her newest venture on Instagram after she shared a video of her training to be a boxer for her upcoming film Daadal where she will be essaying the role of Haya Baloch.

The poster that was teased by the actress features her with just the gloves in focus. And while details are scarce of the project, it had completed a shooting spell during the last few weeks in Karachi. The film is by Abu Aleeha, produced by Neha Laaj, the producer of the upcoming film Chaudhry – The Martyr, based on the life of SP Mohammad Aslam Khan aka Chaudhry Aslam, which is set to release on May 27.

Abu Aleeha’s previous film The Untold Story of a Serial Killer: Javed Iqbal starring Yasir Hussain and Ayesha Omar suffered a rather unfortunate fate as the censor board decided to halt the release following its Karachi premiere last month.

Saba Qamar, Nauman Ijaz starrer Man Jogi to be released as Mr & Mrs. Shameem

Five original Pakistani series, including Man Jogi starring Saba Qamar and Naumaan Ijaz, were expected to launch on Indian streaming portal, Zee5. Asim Abbasi’s Churails was the first to release on the platform, followed by Mehreen Jabbar’s Ek Jhoothi Love Story, Dhoop Ki Deewar and Qaatil Haseenaon Ke Naam.

According to the latest update, Man Jogi will now be officially launched as Mrs. & Mr. Shameem on Zindagi – a leading content brand. Zindagi has announced that the show has been retitled as Mrs. and Mr. Shameem focusing on a couple’s peculiar journey. Directed by Kashif Nisar, who has helmed several artistic drama series including Dumpukht, Aatish E Ishq and O Rangreza, that previously aired on Zindagi. The story has been penned by Saji Gul who is a contemporary playwright with a focus on social issues.

Confirming the news, Kashif Nisar, the director of the series shared that the new title is a true reflection of the story and depicts a changing outlook among society, one in which the woman plays an equally significant role in a relationship. An interesting love story at its core, and he is confident that the audiences will be moved by the journey of the unique couple.

Sami Khan’s Yaara Vey set to release worldwide

2022 has proven to be a great year for cinema-goers, with a ton of movies releasing that were halted due to the pandemic, the viewers are spoilt for choice. One of the films that was halted due to the pandemic was Sami Khan, Aleeze Nasser and Faizan Khwaja starrer Yaara Vey.

A film by Beeline productions will be releasing worldwide on June 17 and features an international artist Aleeze Nasser. The posters were made public on Valentine’s Day which seems to fit with the theme of the film – romance. The teaser trailer and poster hint towards a possible love triangle between the three lead characters.

Directed by Manish Pawar, Yaara Vey is written by Althea Kaushal and the dialogues are by Mahwash Ijaz. The cast also includes some of the finest industry veterans Javed Sheikh and Marina Khan.

Mahira Khan’s Baarwan Khiladi gets a release date

With a plethora of achievements to her name, Mahira Khan has donned the producer’s hat alongside Nina Kashif for Baarwan Khiladi – an original Pakistani web-series that revolves around the exciting tales of friendship, rivalry, redemption and cricket.

The series features a number of debutants including the YouTuber Shahveer Jafry, Khaqan Shahnawaz, Zarrar Khan, Meer Yousuf and Tanaa Banaa starrer singer/actor Danyal Zafar along with seasoned actors which include Sarmad Khoosat, Mira Sethi and Kinza Hashmi. The highly-anticipated sports web-series will premiere on OTT platform Tapmad TV on March 5.

Director Adnan Sarwar, who has masterpieces like Shah and Motorcycle Girl credited to his name, recently took to Instagram to thank his team, especially Mahira Khan. We are excited to see a fresh lot of actors making their debut in an original Pakistani web series and are ecstatic to see their careers kick off!

Mohib Mirza’s film Ishrat Made In China all set to release on March 3

One of the most anticipated films this year, Ishrat Made in China, released its official trailer giving viewers a better glimpse into what we’ll get to see upon the film’s release on March 3.

The action-comedy is based off Mirza’s hit 2006 cult-classic television show Ishrat Baji. Coming to the film, Mirza will be playing Ishrat himself and the cast members include his costar from Bachaana, Sanam Saeed, Sara Loren, Ali Kazmi, Shamoon Abbasi, Shabbir Jan, Imam Syed, Salman Saqib (Mani) and Mustafa Chaudhry. This will also mark HSY’s film debut in the industry after he was lauded for his role in the drama serial Pehli Si Mohabbat.

The film promises a ton of action, good laughs and a hefty dose of Kung-Fu fight scenes. Talking to a local publication, HSY shared how he has executed the entire action choreography and stunts on his own – from jumping 45 feet in the air to sword fighting, you name it and they’ve done it for the film which only adds to the anticipation!

Feroze Khan gives a sneak peak of his clothing label Faith3

It’s no secret that Feroze Khan has been working on extending his star power to domains beyond television. The star recently shared with his fans a rap song that he’s been working on and has been mentioning his desire to launch a clothing label of his own during interviews. From what he has revealed, we know that it’ll be an androgynous, gender non-specific clothing line, designed and manufactured on international standards. And Khan has just given us a sneak peak of what to expect from his brand Faith3. The star, in an Instagram post, teased one of the co-ord set that he’s donning, calling Faith3 a brand of the dream and if anything, we’re absolutely excited to see what he brings to the table!

Anwar Maqsood to present Saadhay 14 August after Eid-ul-Fitr

With so many movies to enjoy this Eid, comes one of the most loved and lauded plays from the 14 August series by Anwar Maqsood. What started off with Pawnay 14 August in 2011 at the Arts Council of Pakistan, Karachi, then turned into Sawa 14 August being its second installment in 2014 and the playwright is back again with Saadhay 14 August this year.

Talking about the subject of the play, Anwar Maqsood revealed, “In the play, a man files a case against Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and Gandhi as to who is responsible for the decline of a huge state such as India — three countries were made out of it — India, Pakistan, Bangladesh. If this was still a country at this point in time, then how big a state it would have been. You will have to watch it to find out what happens.”

Ahmed Shah, the president of Arts Council shared that the drama will run in Karachi for two months and will travel to Islamabad and Lahore later. Directed by Dawar Mehmood, the cast of the play is yet to be revealed.

Asim Azhar, Saba Qamar, Fahad Mustafa to send a belated Valentine ’s Day present to fans

Asim Azhar, the 25-year-old singer-songwriter who has continuously wowed fans with hit singles like Ghalat Fehmi and Humraah, is all set to release his first single called Kabhi Mai Kabhi Tum from his debut album. Presenting it to fans as a belated Valentine’s Day present, the music video will release on Feb 28 and features two superstars of the country, Saba Qamar and Fahad Mustafa. The teasers to the song were shared earlier by the singer and hinted of Qamar and Mustafa being in love, while Qamar plays a blind woman. As soon as the official poster for the song was posted to social media, fans, excited for his debut album trended the hashtags for him on Twitter. Judging by the previous hits he’s given us, we’ve got our hopes up really high for this one, not just the song but the video too!