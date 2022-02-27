Talk of the Town

Parizaad effects the literary education system in Baluchistan

Hashim Nadeem helmed Parizaad is still soaring high on praise, the drama not only brought to light the social issues of the society but also opened a dialogue towards the literary aspect of things. In the last few episodes, we saw Parizaad changing lives of the underprivileged schools, emphasising the significance of education and its effects on one’s mentality, this portrayal has suitably contributed to beginning of making a shift towards the right direction in our culture. Ahmed Ali Akbar shared how Parizaad is certainly bringing a change for the sake of humanity.

This post came in reference to the Baluchistan government’s initiative to improve the quality of Urdu medium institutions. The government stated that all Urdu language schools will be modernised, and will be held to the same standards as English medium schools.

This initiative has gotten Ahmed Ali Akbar another feather in his cap of achievements. The message that this drama was meant to express has been eloquently conveyed, and now its ramifications will be witnessed by the generations to come.

Saba Qamar’s new film Naina ki Sharafat released on Urdu Flix

One of the most anticipated films of the year has finally released on the OTT platform Urduflix. Featuring Saba Qamar, Ahmed Hassan and Saleem Meraj in several avatars, the film promises to be a thrilling rom-com with Qamar’s quirky dialogues and Hasan’s somewhat naïve outlook on life. The story line revolves around a neighbourhood where Naina is being disparaged for being the ‘improper one.’ The outspoken Naina knocks on the door of Sharafat after being kicked out of her house, who reluctantly takes her in and the two often find themselves engaged in banters. Plot twist happens when they set on a journey of truth and honesty but get their relationship takes on a rather romantic note.

Burqa gets a new identity at London Fashion Week

London-Irish designer Richard Quinn showcased burqa-inspired outfits at London Fashion Week 2022 giving them a completely new identity and calling them ‘protective hoods with portholes.’ The collection has caught the limelight and will be celebrated at being presented as one of the leading fashion events across the globe, and while the West is calling it the no-neck monster trend, the protective hoods with portholes that Quinn featured in his collection remind the fashion world of the famous 1965 Yves Saint Laurent knitted wedding dress in the armless shape of a cocoon or sarcophagus or even the more recent necklace device used by Viktor & Rolf. Muslims all across the globe have their reservations as it felt inspired by the burqa which is banned in almost 16 countries across the globe.