Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff wrap up Dubai schedule of Heropanti 2

Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff will reunite onscreen for the second time in Heropanti 2, one of the season’s most anticipated flicks. The public has been anticipating the actor’s romance with Tara Sutaria with bated breath.

The team has been updating fans on their shooting days in the Abu Dhabi Desert via social media. The duo recently completed their most recent action-packed tour in Dubai.

Heropanti 2, directed by Ahmed Khan and starring Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria, is one of the most anticipated films of the year.

According to reports, Nawazuddin Siddiqui would play the lead in the film. On April 29, 2022, Heropanti 2 will be released.