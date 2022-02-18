Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

18th Feb, 2022. 12:10 pm
Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn are reportedly engaged after five years

Taylor Swift Joe Alwyn ENGAGED

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn are reportedly engaged after five years together, said a source.

According to media reports, the Shake It Off crooner has finally said ‘Yes’ to her long-time beau right after their vacation in Cornwall. However, none of them has released an official statement about the news.

Back in 2018, Joe Alwyn shared how he prefers being cautious about his love life.

“I’m aware people want to know about that side of things. I think we have been successfully very private, and that has now sunk in for people … but I really prefer to talk about work,” he told.

Also Read: Taylor Swift calls out Damon Albarn for saying she doesn’t write her own songs

Later in 2021, Swift opened up about how she always makes her beau first listen to every song she writes.

“Joe, who is the first person that I sing every single song that I write.”

