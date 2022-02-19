Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

20th Feb, 2022. 12:25 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

The allegations levelled against Prince Andrew have left Princess Beatrice and Eugenie ‘devastated.’

Web Desk BOL News

20th Feb, 2022. 12:25 am
Prince Andrew

The allegations levelled against Prince Andrew have left Princess Beatrice and Eugenie ‘devastated.’

The claims are reported to have left Beatrice and Eugenie “devastated.”

“It’s been quite difficult for them,” a family friend told the Telegraph.

“I don’t think anyone has ever truly understood how difficult it is for any youngster to be subjected to that degree of scrutiny and exposure.

“But now that they have their own children, the family unit is more dispersed than it used to be.”

Ms Giuffre claimed she was trafficked by Andrew’s friend Jeffrey Epstein to have sex with the royal when she was 17 and considered a minor under US law, which the Duke has always rejected.
Earlier this week, it was revealed that the Duke and his accuser had reached an agreement.
Although the parties have settled the lawsuit, Andrew’s consent does not constitute an admission of guilt.
An attachment to the letter announcing the settlement provided brief details of Andrew and Ms Giuffre’s agreement but noted that the amount would not be released.

It said: “Virginia Giuffre and Prince Andrew have settled out of court.

“Following Ms Giuffre’s receipt of the settlement, the parties will file a specified dismissal (the sum of which is not being disclosed).

“Prince Andrew plans to make a significant contribution to Ms Giuffre’s organisation in support of victims’ rights.

“Prince Andrew never intended to cast aspersions on Ms Giuffre’s character, and he recognises that she has suffered as a long-standing victim of abuse as well as as a result of unwarranted public insults.

“Jeffrey Epstein is known to have trafficked a large number of underage girls over a long period of time.

“Prince Andrew regrets his relationship with Epstein and applauds Ms Giuffre and other survivors for their courage in standing up for themselves and others.

“He commits to show his contrition for his involvement with Epstein by supporting the battle against the ills of sex trafficking and the victims of sex trafficking.”

Read More

2 hours ago
Kim Kardashian displays her daughter North's artwork during a home tour

Kim Kardashian showed her fans her daughter North's artwork, and they haven't...
2 hours ago
Prince Andrew celebrates his 62nd birthday in the absence of a royal funfair

Prince Andrew is celebrating his 62nd birthday today (Saturday, February 19) without...
2 hours ago
How is Prince Andrew repaying his Settlement to Virginia Giuffre?

Only a few weeks ago, Prince Andrew's attorneys issued a furious 11-page...
2 hours ago
Lawyers allege in a High Court case that Prince Harry 'does not feel safe in the UK.'

The Duke of Sussex wishes to return to the UK but "does...
3 hours ago
Matt Baker offers Kate Middleton a heartfelt message – Read Here

On Sunday, the Duchess of Cambridge enthralled the nation by reading The...
3 hours ago
Prince Andrew is the "only individual" who believes he has a lot to give the people, Expert 

The Duke of York retired from public life in 2019 after a...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

7 mins ago
‘Just like Diana!’ Prince Harry’s ‘blazing anger’ is revealed

Last weekend, the Duke of Sussex had an unexpected royal reunion. On...
Maryam Nawaz
35 mins ago
Maryam Nawaz attends the wedding ceremony of PML-N MPA Sania Ashiq in Lahore

LAHORE: Vice-President of the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz attended the...
Queen
48 mins ago
Is Queen bothered by Andrew’s case, Charles’ charity controversy, or Harry’s absence?

The Royal Family has been in the news for the last few...
Cockpit
1 hour ago
Watch Video: Unruly Passenger Attempts to Enter Cockpit, Open Plane Door

On Sunday, an American Airlines flight was forced to make an emergency...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600