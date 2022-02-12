Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

13th Feb, 2022. 02:11 am
The attractive buddy of Prince Andrew could be significant in the assault case: report

Prince Andrew

According to a recent story, a ‘captivating’ acquaintance of Prince Andrew could blow the roof off the sex assault trial since she knows’more than most’.

Andrew’s paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein allegedly referred him to neurosurgeon Dr Melanie Walker.

According to a media outlet, Epstein’s coworkers believe she “knows more than others” about the two men’s acquaintance.

The 50-year-old doctor is said to have had a close relationship with the Duke of York and attended the Queen’s second son’s 40th birthday party at Windsor Castle in 2000, together with Epstein and disgraced socialite Ghislaine Maxwell.

According to the Mirror, Dr Walker declined to comment on whether she would support Andrew, 61, in his lawsuit or testify on his behalf.

“Melanie was extraordinarily attractive, gorgeous, and captivating, one of the most intelligent figures I ever met in Jeffrey’s world,” a former worker at Epstein’s Zorro ranch told the Mirror.

According to reports, the two spent a lot of time together and were “inseparable,” with other employees telling him they had grown quite close.

It is unknown whether Andrew’s lawyers have approached Dr Walker to provide a comment.

 

