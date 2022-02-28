The British people have made it clear that they want Prince Andrew to’stand back.’

The British public has made its feelings about Prince Andrew’s position within the royal family abundantly clear.

According to the Express, visitors and sightseers outside Buckingham Palace were asked for their thoughts on the Duke of York and his agreement to pay an eight-figure sum to Virginia Giuffre, who claimed that the prince sexually abused her multiple times when she was only 17 years old.

Many of them have said that the Queen’s decision to strip the Duke of York of his military and royal patronages was necessary, adding that it is still unclear whether he was innocent or guilty.

“I think [the Queen] should get rid of his titles,” one person suggested.

“He should stand back,” added his companion.

“At least until he is either proved innocent or guilty.”

Another sightseer said: “It is correct that he lost all his titles.”

“He has done wrong to the Queen,” added another member of the public.

Asked if the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee could be overshadowed by the disgraced prince’s settlement, one person replied: “A litte bit yeah.

“Because it is a big year for her now this year.

“So I think it will definitely.”