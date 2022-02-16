Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

16th Feb, 2022. 06:29 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

The charity of Prince Charles is being investigated for ‘cash for honours,’ Met Police.

Web Desk BOL News

16th Feb, 2022. 06:29 pm
Prince Charles

The charity of Prince Charles is being investigated for ‘cash for honours,’ Met Police.

The Metropolitan Police have opened an inquiry into claims related to the charity of the Queen’s eldest son, Prince Charles, authorities said on Wednesday.

The Royal Family’s concerns are far from done, as the Queen faces further heartbreak in her platinum jubilee year following Andrew’s disgrace. The Metropolitan Police Service has launched a criminal inquiry into Prince Charles’ former right hand.

The police have launched a ‘cash for honours’ probe into the Prince of Wales’ foundation following allegations that close aide Michael Fawcett tried to help a Saudi billionaire contributor obtain knighthood and UK citizenship.

Michael Fawcett, who resigned as the foundation’s chief executive amid severe allegations, allegedly promised to help donors to Prince Charles’ causes obtain a knighthood and UK citizenship.

He allegedly paid thousands of pounds to ‘fixers’ with connections to the prince who promised to win him an honour in exchange for payments.

According to reports, Prince Charles is eager to meet with detectives about the claims, which surfaced last year. Meanwhile, Clarence House stated that Charles had “no awareness” of the cash for honours scandal involving his organisation.

The Royal Family is in new difficulty just hours after Prince Andrew left the royals embroiled in scandal with a massive £12 million deal with a victim of one of his paedophile associates.

Charles, who reportedly persuaded his younger brother Prince Andrew to settle with Virginia Roberts for the sake of the family, might face charges in connection with the police investigation into his former aide Michael Fawcett.

Read More

19 mins ago
Naimal Khawar hints at second baby in Hamza Ali Abbasi's post 

Naimal Khawar and Hamza Ali Abbasi are one of Pakistan’s most adored...
48 mins ago
Throwback: Hira Mani’s amazing dance performances video goes viral

The sensation of the drama industry has time and always proved that...
52 mins ago
Ranveer Singh looks dashing in a sporty cool look

Ranveer Singh, ever debonair, shared a carousel of photos featuring him dressed...
56 mins ago
Lubna Faryad aka Amma slams Aamir Liaquat to respect his status as an Islamic scholar

Famous social media personality Lubna Faryad, aka Amma asks Aamir Liaquat to...
1 hour ago
Anushka Sharma begins preparation for her next film Chakda Xpress

Anushka Sharma's fans were ecstatic when she announced that she will be...
1 hour ago
The settlement of Prince Andrew's lawsuit'means a U-turn,' according to a newspaper

Fans are pointing to Prince Andrew's choice to accept Virginia Giuffre's settlement...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Queen
4 mins ago
The Queen makes her first public appearance since Prince Andrew’s settlement.

The Queen has made her first public appearance since her son, Prince...
Johnny Depp
10 mins ago
Johnny Depp is ‘on the verge of a new life’ after accepting a Gold Medal in Serbia

According to The Rolling Stone, Hollywood actor Johnny Depp said he's on...
Jennifer Garner
13 mins ago
Jennifer Garner delivers a moving homage to the late Ivan Reitman

Jennifer Garner paid tribute to filmmaker Ivan Reitman, who died in his...
Naimal Khawar hints at second baby in Hamza Ali Abbasi's post 
19 mins ago
Naimal Khawar hints at second baby in Hamza Ali Abbasi’s post 

Naimal Khawar and Hamza Ali Abbasi are one of Pakistan’s most adored...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600