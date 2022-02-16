The charity of Prince Charles is being investigated for ‘cash for honours,’ Met Police.

The Metropolitan Police have opened an inquiry into claims related to the charity of the Queen’s eldest son, Prince Charles, authorities said on Wednesday.

The Royal Family’s concerns are far from done, as the Queen faces further heartbreak in her platinum jubilee year following Andrew’s disgrace. The Metropolitan Police Service has launched a criminal inquiry into Prince Charles’ former right hand.

The police have launched a ‘cash for honours’ probe into the Prince of Wales’ foundation following allegations that close aide Michael Fawcett tried to help a Saudi billionaire contributor obtain knighthood and UK citizenship.

Michael Fawcett, who resigned as the foundation’s chief executive amid severe allegations, allegedly promised to help donors to Prince Charles’ causes obtain a knighthood and UK citizenship.

He allegedly paid thousands of pounds to ‘fixers’ with connections to the prince who promised to win him an honour in exchange for payments.

According to reports, Prince Charles is eager to meet with detectives about the claims, which surfaced last year. Meanwhile, Clarence House stated that Charles had “no awareness” of the cash for honours scandal involving his organisation.

The Royal Family is in new difficulty just hours after Prince Andrew left the royals embroiled in scandal with a massive £12 million deal with a victim of one of his paedophile associates.

Charles, who reportedly persuaded his younger brother Prince Andrew to settle with Virginia Roberts for the sake of the family, might face charges in connection with the police investigation into his former aide Michael Fawcett.