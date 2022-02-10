The Covid report by Prince Charles raises concerns about the Queen’s health

According to a fresh storey, Prince Charles, who is self-isolating after testing positive for Covid-19, raised concerns about the Queen’s health when he met his mother two days ago in Windsor.

The Prince of Wales tested positive for the virus on Thursday morning, the second time he has had it. According to Clarence House, his wife tested negative for coronavirus on the same day.

Buckingham Palace, on the other hand, has not disclosed whether the 95-year-old monarch has tested positive or negative, citing medical privacy. They discovered that the Queen is not suffering from coronavirus.

However, royal supporters are concerned about the longest reigning monarch, who has just lately resumed her duties in person after recovering from illness.

The 73-year-old Prince was sworn in at Windsor Castle, where the Queen is presently residing.

On the day before testing positive for Covid -19, Prince Charles and his wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, met Chancellor Rishi Sunak and guests at a reception in the British Museum.

Buckingham Palace has not confirmed whether the Queen tested positive or negative, citing medical confidentiality.