‘The Diplomat,’ a Netflix drama series, will star Keri Russell

Keri Russell has been hired as the lead in Netflix’s upcoming series “The Diplomat.”

In January, the streamer ordered the series. In the series, in the middle of an international crisis, a career diplomat (Russell) is thrust into a high-profile position she is unqualified for, with seismic consequences for her marriage and political future.

The sitcom was created by Debora Cahn, who also serves as executive producer and showrunner. Janice Williams will also serve as an executive producer. Russell will executive produce as well as appear in the film.

Russell garnered three straight Emmy nods and two Golden Globe nominations for best actress in a drama series for her performance in FX’s spy drama “The Americans.” The show ran on basic cable for six seasons and 75 episodes. She also recently played Zorii Bliss in “Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker.” “Free State of Jones,” “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes,” and “Antlers” are among his other recent feature film credits. Russell is most recognised for her role as Felicity in the WB series “Felicity.” Russell won a Golden Globe for her performance in the show’s title role, which she played for the whole four-season run.

WME, The Burstein Company, Viewpoint, and Sloane Offer represent her.

“The Diplomat” was ordered as part of Cahn’s new overall contract with Netflix. She was most recently an executive producer on Showtime’s blockbuster series “Homeland.” Other recent television credits include FX’s limited series “Fosse/Verdon,” HBO’s “Vinyl,” and ABC’s long-running medical drama “Grey’s Anatomy.” Cahn began her career as a production assistant on Aaron Sorkin’s “The West Wing.”