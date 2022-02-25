Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

25th Feb, 2022. 10:17 pm
The Duchess of Cornwall Camilla loves reading this book to her grandchildren

The Duchess of Cornwall has revealed one of her favourite stories to read to her grandchildren — and it involves stealing the crown jewels!

Camilla, 74, told The Mirror that she enjoys reading David Walliams’ Gangsta Granny to her five grandchildren from her two children, Tom Parker Bowles and Laura Lopes.

“This is a really wonderful book to share with your grandchildren – you can see their eyes widen as they begin to wonder if their own grandparents might have some interesting tales to tell…” the Duchess told the newspaper.

The best-selling children’s book follows the storey of little Ben, who discovers his grandmother is an international jewel thief who has been preparing to steal the crown jewels for years.

Camilla is also a step-grandmother to the children of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, as well as the children of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Archie and Lilibet.

The Duchess wrote the piece ahead of World Book Day on March 3rd, emphasising the value of reading: “When we read, we understand ourselves better, we understand others better, and we create lasting friends.”

She also encouraged people to take their children to their local bookstore, revealing that nearly 400,000 children in the UK do not own a book.

Camilla started The Duchess of Cornwall’s Reading Room on Instagram in January 2021, following the success of her lockdown reading list in 2020, where she offers her selections, subjects to discuss, and author interviews.

The Duchess also supports several literacy organisations, including Book Trust, the National Literacy Trust, and First Story.

