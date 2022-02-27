Adsence Ads 300X250
27th Feb, 2022. 06:25 pm
The film ‘Peaky Blinders’ Harry Kirton wishes to’resign’ from the series: ‘I’m ready to move on.’

Peaky Blinders star Harry Kirton (Finn Shelby) has stated that he does not wish to continue appearing in the series in the future.

During an interview with Metro, the 23-year-old actor expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support for the series, but he refuses to be ‘pigeonholed.’

“If I continue to do this into my mid- to late-20s, I believe I will have quite a difficult career trajectory,” he said.

“So, with due respect, I’d like to move on and just keep that love… You know what I mean? Leave it this year. Once 2022 is over, just leave Peaky Blinders alone.

“You’re just very aware you don’t want to pigeonhole yourself. That’s my two cents on it,’ he added.

“I definitely think it could and would make sense if the storyline was to continue,” the actor said of his character in the sixth series. I’m completely clueless about it.”

“From the few times I’ve spoken with Steven, I believe he’s very interested in making a film.” “I’m not sure if it will become a reality, but it would be interesting,” he said.

