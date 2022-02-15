Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

16th Feb, 2022. 01:13 am
The Google Pixel Fold will be available in 2022: Young, Ross

Google Pixel

The Google Pixel Fold has been circulating for almost a year. It was supposed to be released last year, but the search engine giant apparently delayed it owing to a lack of components.

Google has resurrected its foldable Pixel project, according to an exclusive report from Ross Young, CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC). He states that the business intends to begin mass manufacturing in Q3, 2022, but that the phone will not be available until the fourth quarter of the year (October – December).

Unfortunately, the tweet does not offer any further information outside these two dates. However, earlier sources indicate that the Pixel Fold would compete with top-tier folding phones such as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. It will sport a 120Hz refresh rate and an LTPO OLED display for power efficiency.

The main camera will have a 12.2 megapixel Sony IMX363 sensor, a 12MP Sony IMX386 sensor, and two 8MP Sony IMX355 sensors. The phone is believed to come pre-installed with Android 12L, the large-screen version of Android 12.

However, because none of these stories have been validated as of yet, we advise taking this information with a grain of salt.

 

 

