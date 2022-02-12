The intervention of the Queen renders Prince Harry’s explosive memoir ‘irrelevant.’

Experts speculate whether Queen Elizabeth’s involvement was premeditated in order to protect herself from any complications that Prince Harry’s memoir may bring.

Jo Elvin, the host of MailPlus’ Palace Confidential, made this discovery during a candid interview with Richard Eden, the editor of the Daily Mail Diary.

The host inquired whether the Queen’s intervention was premeditated in order to avoid potential complications with the memoir, to which Mr Eden said, “Yes, any objection to Camilla being queen has dissipated thanks to this declaration.” “If it’s good enough for the Queen, it’s good enough for me,” most people believe.

“Now with Harry, it doesn’t really matter. In the book, there will be revelations, it’s all going to be about his feelings about his parent’s marriage and how that affected him, and it is going to drag it all up again.”

Before concluding Mr Eden also added, “But I think this announcement by the Queen means that it is kind of by the by, it won’t have any great impact.”