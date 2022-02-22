The isolation of Queen Elizabeth will end on this date

British Queen Elizabeth II’s coronavirus isolation will end on Thursday, February 24, it has been disclosed after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced Monday all pandemic legal curbs in England would end later this week.

Johnson pushed ahead with the changes despite news that Queen had tested positive for the first time, calling it “a reminder that this virus has not gone away”.

The 95-year-old monarch was experiencing “mild cold-like symptoms” but expects to be at her desk carrying out “light duties” this week, Buckingham Palace has said.

The prime minister stated that the legal requirement for those infected with Covid-19 to self-isolate would end on Thursday.

Access to free home testing kits will also be discontinued beginning April 1, he noted.

“We now have adequate levels of immunity to complete the change from safeguarding people with government interventions to depending on vaccines and treatments as our first line of defence,” he told parliament, drawing applause from Tory MPs.