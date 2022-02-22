Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

22nd Feb, 2022. 03:57 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

The isolation of Queen Elizabeth will end on this date

Web Desk BOL News

22nd Feb, 2022. 03:57 pm
Queen Elizabeth

The isolation of Queen Elizabeth will end on this date

British Queen Elizabeth II’s coronavirus isolation will end on Thursday, February 24, it has been disclosed after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced Monday all pandemic legal curbs in England would end later this week.

Johnson pushed ahead with the changes despite news that Queen had tested positive for the first time, calling it “a reminder that this virus has not gone away”.

The 95-year-old monarch was experiencing “mild cold-like symptoms” but expects to be at her desk carrying out “light duties” this week, Buckingham Palace has said.

The prime minister stated that the legal requirement for those infected with Covid-19 to self-isolate would end on Thursday.

Access to free home testing kits will also be discontinued beginning April 1, he noted.

“We now have adequate levels of immunity to complete the change from safeguarding people with government interventions to depending on vaccines and treatments as our first line of defence,” he told parliament, drawing applause from Tory MPs.

 

Read More

23 mins ago
The £12 million payoff from Prince Andrew is '800 times more' than Sarah Ferguson's divorce settlement

After repeatedly denying raping Ms Virginia Giuffre, Prince Andrew 'conveniently' agreed to...
29 mins ago
Here's why Queen Elizabeth will never step down as monarch

Despite the fact that British Queen Elizabeth II tested positive for coronavirus...
12 hours ago
Jennifer Holland, the actress from 'Peacemaker,' is engaged to James Gunn

James Gunn is attempting to clinch a long-term contract with Jennifer Holland....
15 hours ago
Kate Middleton dismisses Prince William's unusual display of affection

They are not permitted to display affection according to royal protocol. However,...
15 hours ago
Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian's ex-husband, has feelings for Khloe Kardashian and compares her to Marilyn Monroe

Scott Disick expressed his thoughts on Khloe Kardashian after she flaunted her...
15 hours ago
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a mistake in their battle to 'prove power.'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are facing yet another criticism after being...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Shiba Inu to PKR
13 seconds ago
Shiba Inu to PKR: Today’s Shiba Inu Price in Pakistan on, 22nd February 2022

Shiba Inu to PKR - The exchange rate for the Shiba Inu...
OMR TO PKR
2 mins ago
OMR to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 22nd Feb 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 OMR to PKR was Rs457.10 and...
AUD TO PKR
5 mins ago
AUD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 22nd Feb 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 AUD to PKR was Rs127.20 and...
Meghan Markle
6 mins ago
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s special night out with Eugenie ended in disaster

In 2016, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry went on a Halloween night...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600