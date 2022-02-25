Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

25th Feb, 2022. 09:59 pm
The Jamaican government refuses to fund Prince William and Kate Middleton’s tour

Kate Middleton

The Jamaican government refuses to fund Prince William and Kate Middleton’s tour

Following the announcement of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Caribbean visit, the Royal Family has been dubbed the “Disney superstars of Windsor.”

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will spend a week in March travelling to Belize, Jamaica, and The Bahamas, according to the schedule.

Jamaica’s Minister without Portfolio in the Prime Minister’s Office, Robert Morgan, indicated that the country will not “pay for the visit.”

He admitted that there would be some expenditures associated with any “VIP” entering the country, but stressed that they would only be paying for safety people.

According to the Jamaica Observer, he stated, “Obviously, there will be fees if a VIP is visiting your country.” There will undoubtedly be fees associated with per-diem security people who will be hired to assure safety.

“As was the case with (former President Barack) Obama, every dignitary who visits Jamaica would undoubtedly incur costs… I’ll say it again: the government is not paying for the visit.”

Following the announcement, the Jamaican government was praised on Twitter, with one user referring to the royal family as “Disney superstars” who needed to pay their own bills.

According to one Twitter user: “Even if Jamaica covers some of the costs, this is a fantastic precedent. These Windsor Disney celebs ought to start covering their own fees on the vanity vacations known as royal tours. Thank you so much, Jamaica!”

Another person inquired: “Were Jamaicans asked to pay for the visit? I doubt they would expect Jamaica, as one of the poorest countries, to support this.”

“Congratulations, Jamaica. The purpose of this tour is to’strengthen’ the Royal Family’s standing in the Commonwealth. So let the Royal Family foot the bill.”

 

