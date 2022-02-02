The Kardashians are getting ready for new reality show, which will premiere on Hulu, and it looks amazing in the new BTS photographs.

Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall, and Kylie Jenner, as well as their mother Kris Jenner, were snapped and uploaded on the social media platform Instagram lately.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Kardashians (@kardashianshulu)

The Kardashian-Jenners are seen prepping for the shoot in fresh behind-the-scenes images.

One of the numerous photos posted is of Kylie Jenner, who is expecting her second child with boyfriend Travis Scott. In a body-hugging garment, the beauty mogul beautifully flaunts her baby belly.

Kourtney Kardashian, on the other hand, may be seen on a golf cart, cutely pouting.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Kardashians (@kardashianshulu)

Kim Kardashian, the creator of SKIMS, looks gorgeous in a cream suit with matching shoes.

Kendall Jenner wears an off-the-shoulder white gown and strikes an iconic sensual posture, staying true to her modelling background.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Kardashians (@kardashianshulu)

Finally, Khloe Kardashian, the founder of Good American, can be seen getting ready for the camera in the beauty chair.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Kardashians (@kardashianshulu)

After releasing a trailer for the family’s new reality series on New Year’s Eve, the streaming platform released these BTS photographs, driving fans into a craze.

Kim Kardashian previously addressed the upcoming show during her appearance at the People’s Choice Awards, saying, “We’ve closed this one chapter but a new one is coming. We can’t wait for you to see what we have in store for you coming in 2022 on Hulu, so get ready.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Kardashians (@kardashianshulu)



The Kardashian-Jenner family has declared that their 20-year-old reality show will come to an end in 2020.

For the latest Entertainment News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com