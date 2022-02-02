Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

02nd Feb, 2022. 09:08 pm

The Kardashians are back with their new reality show on Hulu, revealed BTS

Web Desk BOL News

02nd Feb, 2022. 09:08 pm

The Kardashians are getting ready for new reality show, which will premiere on Hulu, and it looks amazing in the new BTS photographs.

Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall, and Kylie Jenner, as well as their mother Kris Jenner, were snapped and uploaded on the social media platform Instagram lately.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Kardashians (@kardashianshulu)

The Kardashian-Jenners are seen prepping for the shoot in fresh behind-the-scenes images.

One of the numerous photos posted is of Kylie Jenner, who is expecting her second child with boyfriend Travis Scott. In a body-hugging garment, the beauty mogul beautifully flaunts her baby belly.

Kourtney Kardashian, on the other hand, may be seen on a golf cart, cutely pouting.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Kardashians (@kardashianshulu)

Kim Kardashian, the creator of SKIMS, looks gorgeous in a cream suit with matching shoes.

Kendall Jenner wears an off-the-shoulder white gown and strikes an iconic sensual posture, staying true to her modelling background.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Kardashians (@kardashianshulu)

Finally, Khloe Kardashian, the founder of Good American, can be seen getting ready for the camera in the beauty chair.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Kardashians (@kardashianshulu)

After releasing a trailer for the family’s new reality series on New Year’s Eve, the streaming platform released these BTS photographs, driving fans into a craze.

Kim Kardashian previously addressed the upcoming show during her appearance at the People’s Choice Awards, saying, “We’ve closed this one chapter but a new one is coming. We can’t wait for you to see what we have in store for you coming in 2022 on Hulu, so get ready.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Kardashians (@kardashianshulu)


The Kardashian-Jenner family has declared that their 20-year-old reality show will come to an end in 2020.

For the latest Entertainment News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com

Read More

57 mins ago
Kourtney Kardashian denies the Photoshop accusations

Kourtney Kardashian addressed the issue on her Instagram commentators after a photo she...
58 mins ago
Netizens criticize Nauman Ijaz for mocking Saboor Aly at Parizaad screening 

Parizaad has recently been one of the most talked-about drama serials not...
1 hour ago
Are Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad dating? revealed

Hrithik Roshan has been keeping his fans guessing about his relationship status for...
1 hour ago
Katrina Kaif to Mouni Roy, 4 Bollywood brides with gorgeous Mehendi

Brides often choose professional Mehendi artists with their aesthetic preferences in mind,...
2 hours ago
BTS RM’s brutal reply to Jungkook

BTS, a K-pop boy band, had a year full of accomplishments in...
2 hours ago
Parizaad: Indian actress Sonam Bajwa praises Ahmed Ali Akbar's performance 

'Parizaad' The blockbuster drama serial finally ends after the grand release of...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Ali Fazal
2 mins ago
Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha to tie the knot amid Fukrey 3 shoot

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have been dating for quite some time...
What interesting questions do Pakistani women ask Google every day? 
7 mins ago
What interesting questions do Pakistani women ask Google every day? 

Women rely highly on Google in their daily lives because Google is...
Suranga Lakmal
9 mins ago
Suranga Lakmal will take retirement from international cricket after India tour

Suranga Lakmal, Sri Lanka's pacer, has decided to take retirement from international cricket following...
11 mins ago
Trade deficit shrinks by 30pc to $3.36bn in January

The country’s trade deficit shrank by 30.19% to US$ 3.36 billion in...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600